Calculating confidence

Student Life

By Jackey Locke

Starting this fall, Memorial University students will have access to additional supports to help them transition from high school to university mathematics.

The goal of the new program is to improve mathematics outcomes and set students on a positive path to successfully complete their chosen degree.

Strengthening supports in mathematics can help improve student success, support continued post-secondary learning and ensure mathematics becomes a pathway instead of a barrier for Memorial students pursuing their academic goals.

A recent $1.9-million investment from the Hibernia Project will help Memorial University students build their confidence and strengthen their mathematical skills through providing enhanced support during one of the most important transitions in their academic journey.

“These supports go a long way in enhancing our students’ university experience at Memorial.” — Dr. Janet Morrison

The investment represents the Hibernia Project and Memorial University’s shared commitment to support student success by creating an inclusive mathematics learning environment. Regardless of their educational background, students will benefit from a system of co-ordinated supports even before they arrive at Memorial that will continue throughout their university studies.

Led by the Faculty of Science’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics, students will have access to some of the enhanced supports, including small-group tutorials and review sessions, as early as the fall 2026 semester.

“We are proud to support programs that help students develop skills they will carry into their careers and communities.” — Duncan Fitzpatrick

Additional supports, such as summer bridging programs, pre-semester boot camps and redesigned first-year courses, will be introduced over time.

“Our biggest priority is strengthening our students’ pathways as they transition to university and providing every opportunity we can to help them succeed in their educational journey,” said Dr. Janet Morrison, president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. “These supports go a long way in enhancing our students’ university experience at Memorial and we are very thankful to the Hibernia Project for the investment.”

“Investing in student success today helps prepare a stronger workforce for the future,” said Duncan Fitzpatrick, president of Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. “We are proud to support programs that help students develop skills they will carry into their careers and communities, wherever their ambitions may lead them.”

“Supporting student success as learners transition from high school to post-secondary education is a priority for our government,” said Paul Dinn, minister of Advanced Education and Skills. “By strengthening supports before and throughout the university experience, Memorial University and the Hibernia Project are helping to ensure that mathematics becomes a pathway to success rather than a barrier to achievement. These partnerships help strengthen connections between industry and post-secondary institutions to give students the skills and opportunities needed to meet our future workforce demands.”

‘Knowledge, confidence and support’

Dr. Daniela Silvesan, program consultant for the new program, says the goal is to help create learning experiences for more students.

“We want to give more students the knowledge, confidence and support they need to succeed in mathematics and continue their studies,” she said.

Dr. Ivan Booth, head of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, says instructors are excited to better support students as they transition into university.

“Mathematics and statistics are important in so many areas,” said Dr. Booth. “If we can build a solid mathematical foundation and give students the comfort and confidence to use those skills in their future lives and careers, then we will have succeeded.”

By helping students succeed early in their university experience, Memorial University and the Hibernia Project hope to create a strong pipeline of science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates and field experts who will contribute to Newfoundland and Labrador’s future.

Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) is the operator of the Hibernia Project and is owned jointly by ExxonMobil Canada (33.125 per cent), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875 per cent), Suncor Energy Inc. (20 per cent), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5 per cent), Murphy Oil Company Ltd. (6.5 per cent) and Equinor Canada Ltd. (five per cent).