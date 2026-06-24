Results are in

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

More than 4,000 alumni voters have elected six individuals out of 41 candidates to serve on Memorial’s Board of Regents over the next three years.

Alumni could vote for up to six candidates in the election.

A total of 13,076 votes were collected.

The elected alumni representatives can be found below.

Anik Rahman, B.Eng.’17 (1,067 votes)

Kanani Penashue-Davis, B.Ed.(Native and Northern)’09 (673 votes)

Steven Gardiner, BA’91 (650 votes)

Connie Duffett, B.Comm.(Co-op.)’02, MER’11 (619 votes)

Trudy Morgan-Cole, MA’93, M.Ed.’05 (618 votes)

Bridgette Abbott, B.Ed.(Primary/Elementary)’14, B.Sp.Ed.’18, M.Ed.’20 (586 votes)

“I extend my sincere gratitude to our outgoing elected members for their extraordinary dedication, insight and countless hours of service,” said Justin Ladha, chair of the Board. “Their commitment and diverse views have strengthened Memorial’s Board and I am looking forward to working with our newly elected and re-elected alumni members as we continue to advance the university’s mission and serve our community together.”

“The engagement demonstrated by our alumni throughout this process affirms their enduring commitment to the future of Memorial,” noted President Janet Morrison. “I am grateful to all candidates who put their names forward, as well as to the thousands of alumni who took the time to participate in the vote. Their involvement strengthens our shared model of governance and reinforces the vital role alumni play in the stewardship of the university.”

The newly elected representatives will begin their term on Sept. 1, 2026, and conclude on Aug. 31, 2029. To view the complete number of votes, please visit the Alumni Regents Election website.

About the Board of Regents

Memorial has a bicameral system of shared governance: Senate, which has general charge of all matters of an academic character, and the Board of Regents, which oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the university.

All Board members are trustees of Memorial University, which means they have a fiduciary obligation to act in the best interest of the institution at all times, above personal, professional or external interests, regardless of whether they were elected or appointed and regardless of any constituent base. While Board members have the right and opportunity to ensure that their constituents’ views and interests are shared and considered, their fiduciary obligation requires them to exercise their independent judgment and make decisions that, in their assessment, are in the best interest of the university as a whole.