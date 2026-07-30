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Resilience, curiosity, commitment

President Morrison thanks the community for a celebratory centennial

Campus and Community

July 30, 2026

Hello colleagues, 

As Memorial’s 100th anniversary year concludes, I want to thank the members of our community — students, faculty, staff, alumni, partners and friends — who helped us celebrate this milestone in meaningful ways. Every event, story and celebration, from the Centennial 100 profiles to the unveiling of the Danger Tree at Beaumont-Hamel, reflected the strength of our community and the deep pride we share in Memorial’s past, present and future.   

Our centennial highlighted the resilience, curiosity and commitment that define Memorial while reminding us that our greatest responsibility is to the future — to the students we serve, the communities we support and the discoveries yet to come. 

As we begin our second century, we do so with confidence and optimism. Guided by our mission and inspired by the people who make Memorial extraordinary, we will continue to focus on what matters most: academic quality, research intensity and the student experience. Together, we will strengthen the institution entrusted to our care and continue to deliver on our special obligation to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.   

With gratitude and optimism, 

Janet 

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