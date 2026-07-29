In-depth focus

Research

By Jeff Green

Three Memorial University-led international journals are receiving a combined investment of $333,835 over three years.

The Canadian Journal of Career Development; Newfoundland and Labrador Studies; and Intersectionalities: A Global Journal of Social Work have each received support from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council’s (SSHRC) Aid to Academic Journals competition.

The competition supports Canadian scholarly dissemination by offering a contribution to enable journals to explore innovative activities and help defray the costs associated with publishing scholarly articles, digital publishing and journal distribution on Canadian not-for-profit platforms.

The Gazette caught up with the research teams to learn what SSHRC’s support means to them.

Canadian Journal of Career Development/Revue canadienne de développement de carrière: $150,000 over three years

Established in 2002 by the late Dr. Robert Shea, Dr. Jennifer Browne, editor-in-chief and director of Student Life, and Diana Boyd, associate editor, currently lead the journal.

As the only career development journal in Canada, the diamond open-access, bilingual, peer-reviewed publication is approaching its 25th anniversary. It showcases multidisciplinary, career-related research and evidence-informed best practices from Canada and around the world, supporting scholars, practitioners, educators and policy-makers.

Dr. Browne says the funding is “incredibly meaningful” because it provides critical support for an improved website with stronger data and analytics.

She also says it creates opportunities for innovation and creativity, allowing them to strengthen the journal’s role as a respected scholarly publication in the field of career development.

“The funding will support additional editorial resources to help manage increasing submissions, strengthen our marketing and social media presence, provide professional development opportunities and improve access to technology that supports the journal’s operations,” said Dr. Browne. “It will also allow us to explore innovative ways to disseminate and mobilize the important research being published, ensuring the journal continues to reach and benefit scholars, practitioners, educators and students across Canada.”

Learn more about the journal.

Newfoundland and Labrador Studies: $96,000 over three years

Established in 1985, the bi-annual, diamond open access, peer-reviewed journal is led by editor Dr. Barry Gaulton, a professor in the Department of Archaeology in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, and managing editor Alison Carr of Memorial University Press.

As the only academic journal devoted exclusively to history, culture and development of Newfoundland and Labrador society, NLS publishes original essays in either English or French in disciplines ranging from history and literature to Indigenous studies and music.

It also publishes documents and authoritative reviews on books, film, theatre and visual art with Newfoundland and/or Labrador content.

The team says SSHRC’s funding covers staff salaries, copy editor and designer fees, digital hosting and technology fees, and office supplies and equipment.

It also pays for training and professional development, technological innovation and equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism, and accessibility initiatives.

“The funding also allows us to offer student internships that help to train students in many facets of scholarly communication,” said Ms. Carr and Dr. Gaulton. “Scholars worldwide who have an academic interest in Newfoundland and Labrador society and culture seek out the journal for research and often see the journal as an option for publishing their own research concerning the province.”

Learn more about the journal.

Intersectionalities: A Global Journal of Social Work: $87,835 over three years

The peer-reviewed, open access, interdisciplinary journal, sponsored by the School of Social Work, is currently led by co-editors-in-chief Drs. Sobia Shaikh, assistant professor, and Julia Janes, associate professor.

Established in 2012, the journal aims to explore issues relating to oppression, privilege and resistance in society and social work. It shares knowledge and facilitates collaborative discourse among social work theorists, practitioners, educators, activists, researchers and community members in Newfoundland and Labrador and abroad.

This is its second Aid to Scholarly Journal grant.

“The journal promotes social justice by providing a forum for addressing issues of social difference and power in relation to progressive practice, education, scholarly inquiry and social policy,” said Dr. Shaikh.

The team says SSHRC’s funding is essential to the journal’s sustainability, allowing them to hire Dr. Jess Herdman as managing editor and create platforms for greater accessibility, creativity and outreach.

The goal is to reach new audiences.

“An example is our initiatives to expand our formats beyond conventional academic papers by appending short video authors’ talks that enliven and embody their ideas and offer a high-impact pedagogical tool,” explained Dr. Janes. “Our commitment to more diverse, creative and inclusive forms of dissemination, supported by the funding, also activated a new special issue on the topic of Art-full Praxes to Transform the Social.

Learn more about the journal and the call for the special issue.