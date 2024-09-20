Rights, responsibilities, respect

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial’s Board of Regents approved the Student Code of Rights and Responsibilities (SCRR) (former Student Code of Conduct) and the Respectful Learning Environment Policy (RLE) on July 11, 2024.

Both the SCRR and RLE came into effect on Sept. 3, 2024.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive campus environment, we are excited to announce the approval of these policies,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic). “We have listened to the feedback of the Memorial community and worked to create frameworks that provide the resources and support that our university needs to thrive.”

The purpose of the SCRR is to foster a university community characterized by respect, fairness, accountability and safety; identify what constitutes non-academic misconduct; set out transparent processes for submitting, resolving and investigating allegations of non-academic misconduct; and clarify the rights and responsibilities involved in non-academic misconduct situations.

The RLE ensures that student complaints about faculty, staff members and other university employees are handled fairly and equitably.

Background

In accordance with the University Policy Framework, the associate vice-president (academic) and dean of students (AVPA(S)) reviewed the Student Code of Conduct policy (SCC).

The review resulted in a number of changes, including a proposed new title to more accurately reflect the focus on student support and inclusiveness.

Alongside this review, the AVPA(S) administered the development of a proposed Respectful Learning Environment Policy that the former deputy provost (students) and associate vice-president (academic) undergraduate studies initiated.

The current Non-Academic Appeals Procedure, formerly Student Complaints, was established in 1979; it was updated and retitled the Student Complaints Procedure in June 2002.

It was later retitled the Non-Academic Appeals Procedure, but was never formalized into a policy.

The RLE operationalizes the process for addressing concerns and complaints and aligns with the Transforming Our Horizons Strategic Plan, as well as the Student Code of Rights and Responsibilities (formerly Student Code of Conduct); Respectful Workplace Policy; and the Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Policy.

Process

In 2020 Sheila Devine, former legal counsel and external consultant, completed a review of the current SCC policy.

The purpose was to identify areas for improvement and to ensure Memorial was up to date and in compliance with existing legal principles and practices.

Ms. Devine conducted numerous interviews both internally and externally. She also conducted an environmental scan of similar policies and procedures in academic institutions across the country.

This was to ensure a thorough and informed review process and align proposed changes with best practices.

In the 2021 winter semester, the AVPA(S) initiated a pan-institutional sub-committee to review the recommendations and feedback on the SCC.

At the same time Dr. Margaret Steele, former dean of the Faculty of Medicine, formed a pan-institutional committee to review the Non-Academic Appeals Procedures.

Given the alignment of the proposed new RLE policy and the SCRR policy, some committee members sat on both reviews, completing the development and review of both policies within the same committee structure.

Consultations

Significant research and consultation took place from 2021-23.

The committee factored in the information collected from the environmental scan, ongoing feedback from the Memorial community and the information collected since the last review to inform the draft policy.

Ms. Devine presented the prepared report, including a set of recommendations, to the AVPA(S) in July 2022.

Revisions and consultations, for both the SCRR and RLE, took place with Dr. Delores Mullings, vice-provost (equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism), and Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous).

In July and August 2022, consultations took place with stakeholders from Harlow Campus, Signal Hill Campus, Labrador Campus, the Information Access and Privacy Office, the Office of the Registrar, the Office of the Chief Risk Officer, Human Resources, the Policy Office, the Office of the Chief Information Officer and the Office of the Vice-President (Administration, Finance and Advancement).

In October and December 2022, the Memorial University of Newfoundland faculty union and student unions on all campuses were notified of the consultation process and encouraged to provide feedback.

Feedback from the public was also collected during this time frame.

Key takeaways

Several stakeholders identified concerns about confidentiality and freedom of speech.

A SCRR procedural document and a frequently asked questions document were created to address these concerns.

The Information Access and Privacy Office ensured that the content in the proposed policy and supporting documents complied.

The most significant changes over the existing SCC and related procedures include the following:

implementation of a panel for the Formal and Appeal Process. Previously, this was the decision of the Student Conduct Office or head of campus

expanded definitions

details on offences, sanctions and resolutions expanded and included as appendices

updated language that is reflective of all university community groups

updated confidentiality requirements to ensure that all individuals involved in the process are protected, and privacy is respected in accordance with the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015. cA-1.2. and the University Privacy Policy

Review

The SCRR will be reviewed on an interim basis every two years, and formally every four years.

The review committee will include at least two students. Any future changes to the SCRR will be forwarded to the President’s Executive Council for approval and then to the Board of Regents.

The drafting committee for these policies would like to thank the members of the university community who were engaged in this process, particularly those who provided feedback.

Additional details on the policies and supporting documents can be found here.