Safety on campus

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

The MUN Safe app is the most efficient and timely way to receive notifications about critical incidents affecting Memorial campuses, including weather closures.

But did you know there are many other MUN Safe features to help keep you safe on and off campus?

Mobile Blue Light and Friend Walk

While on campus you can access Mobile Blue Light within the app if you’re concerned about your safety or would like additional peace of mind.

The feature is preferred to stationary emergency phones or buttons and allows you to keep moving in an emergency or concerning situation.

It also allows you to discreetly inform Campus Enforcement and Patrol (CEP) of your location anywhere on campus and allows you to open a direct phone line with CEP officers from your smartphone.

Additionally, once activated, the app sends your location information in real-time to CEP and allows them to track your movements if you need to keep moving for safety reasons.

“Our officers are here to help and are dedicated to supporting a campus community.” — Joe Browne

Even if you cannot speak or give details about your location, an officer will be dispatched to your location to help.

Similarly to Mobile Blue Light, Friend Walk allows you to share your location in real-time with a friend.

Your friends can then watch you as you walk to your destination to ensure you arrive safely.

This function is available at any location on or off campus.

Safe Walk

On the St. John’s campus, CEP also offers a Safe Walk service to escort you between buildings or to your vehicle if you do not feel safe walking alone.

Call 709-864-8561 to request a Safe Walk.

“Our officers are here to help and are dedicated to supporting a campus community where everyone feels safe,” said Joe Browne, director, protective services, with the Office of the Chief Risk Officer. “The Safe Walk and Mobile Blue Light are just some of the ways our officers support our students, faculty and staff in addition to all the great features in MUN Safe.”

Work Alone

The Work Alone feature supports Memorial’s working alone protocol and helps fulfil occupational health and safety regulations.

But most importantly, it provides extra safety for Memorial faculty, students and staff who work alone.

Once a user initiates a work session through the app, the app automatically checks in on the user and triggers a distress call to the user’s designated emergency contact or emergency services if the check-in is not acknowledged.

See it. Report it.

Using the Report feature, users can submit details of health and safety incidents of concern or facility conditions that pose health and safety risks on campus.

Users can also subscribe to an accessibility notification channel, which is available in the MUN Safe App to alert if campus outages, closures, etc., impact accessibility to buildings, elevators, walkways or other areas.

Users must subscribe to the channel and enable push notifications.

This page provides useful tips and tricks for MUN Safe users.

Other features that are only a click away include emergency contacts, emergency plans, safety talks and other support resources.

If you’re not using MUN Safe, download the app.

It is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Check out all the features it has to offer.