Star bright

Campus and Community

By Stephanie Power

Five women took to the mic to pitch their startup ideas at this week’s Illuminate 2024 live finals hosted by the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship (MCE).

An artisanal jeweller wearing the unique earrings she created.

A fashion designer making versatile hijabs.

The architect of a meal prep assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

And a cultural awareness Indigenous learning provider focused on Newfoundland and Labrador.

‘We need a solution’

But it was Sanjana Khan Shammi, whose need to get her medicated eyedrops quickly and cheaply from Dhaka to St. John’s had sparked her business idea, who made the night’s grand prize-winning pitch.

“When I found out how much it would cost to ship, I posted to social media and Messenger groups to see if anyone travelling could help. I found out that many other people have a similar problem,” says Shammi. “And I thought somehow we need a solution to connect people that is organized and structured.”

Shammi co-founded BagBringer, a peer-to-peer platform connecting travellers with extra luggage space to individuals needing affordable item delivery between their home countries and current locations.

It’s her second startup with her husband and business partner, MD Sifat Hossain, and their first in Canada.

“Somehow it’s in our genes! We love to talk about solutions to problems and whether they’re feasible and will last, even when we’re driving.”

Persistent gender gap

Supporting innovative ideas led by women and gender-diverse students is the focus of MCE’s Illuminate program.

Now in its second year, Illuminate combines skills development, networking and mentorship, and culminates in a live pitch competition.

It seeks to address the persistent gender gap in entrepreneurship – where women founders receive just two per cent of venture capital.

Over 100 students have signed up for Illuminate since it started, 90 percent of whom were not engaged with any MCE offering before.

“It provides them with a platform to showcase their ideas and some monetary funds to move their ideas forward.” — Amy Burridge

“Illuminate highlights the incredible creative and innovative things that women and gender-diverse students are already doing,” says Amy Burridge, MCE’s interim director. “It provides them with a platform to showcase their ideas and some monetary funds to move their ideas forward.”

“We hope it continues to prepare women and gender-diverse students for the next opportunity – whatever that might be. And that they feel empowered to compete in this space.”

Signs of support

There were additional signs of a supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem for Memorial University students at this week’s event, which was held on Nov. 6.

The competition’s judging panel was filled with accomplished women business leaders. Award sponsors were eager to boost the next generation.

And senior government and university representatives were among the 100-person audience, including provincial Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, Andrew Parsons; Memorial University Chancellor, Earl Ludlow; and Provost and Vice-President (Academic), Dr. Jennifer Lokash.

This time last year, Sanjana Khan Shammi was in the audience at the first Illuminate finals, taking notes and learning about the local business market.

A month from now, she’ll complete her master of artificial intelligence at Memorial.

“Winning the Illuminate grand prize was the best wrapping up of my graduate life.” — Sanjana Khan Shammi

“For me,” she says, “winning the Illuminate grand prize was the best wrapping up of my graduate life. We really wanted to be entrepreneurs here.”

Five finalists

The Illuminate 2024 finalists and award winners are: