Stronger ties and communities

Campus and Community

By Cathy Newhook

An MOU isn’t just a document — it’s a promise to work together and make a difference.

That’s exactly what Memorial University and Municipalities N.L. have done by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will help communities across the province thrive.

While individual researchers, faculties and units at Memorial have always collaborated closely with communities, the MOU establishes the first formal agreement between the university and the association that represents the interests of municipalities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

The two-year agreement builds upon existing research and supports student experiential learning opportunities, aligning academic pursuits with real-world community needs.

A shared vision

“Memorial was founded with a clear purpose: to serve the people of this province and to advance knowledge, foster innovation, and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Dr. Neil Bose, President of Memorial University. “Partnerships like this one are at the heart of that mission. They enable us to leverage our expertise, resources and shared commitment to address the unique needs and opportunities across Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Amy Coady, president of Municipalities N.L., underscored the significance of the agreement as both organizations reflect on their histories while looking toward the future.

“Memorial University has been a great partner to Municipalities N.L. and our members for decades, and the MOU cements our commitment to this relationship,” said President Coady. “As we enter Memorial’s 100th year and approach Municipalities N.L.’s 75th year, this is an opportunity to look to the future prosperity of Newfoundland and Labrador’s communities.”

A framework for partnership

The agreement acknowledges the importance and value of community-engaged work at Memorial and identifies guiding principles for continued collaboration based on mutual contribution and benefit.

“Formalizing this agreement with Municipalities N.L. will help us continue to identify priority areas and opportunities to develop innovative solutions, strengthen connections between our faculty, staff and students and the community and enhance capacity at the municipal level,” said Dr. Bose. “The principles that underpin this MOU — trust, transparency, collaboration and accountability — will help ensure our partnership is not only impactful but equitable and sustainable.”

The MOU, supported by Memorial’s Harris Centre of Regional Policy and Development, establishes key priorities for collaboration, including supporting research, teaching and learning, and public engagement activities related to issues of concern for communities and municipalities in Newfoundland and Labrador; creating opportunities for knowledge sharing between the university and municipalities; and, facilitating increased awareness of relevant issues and opportunities in the municipal sector, as well as overall understanding of the critical role it plays in our province’s social, economic and environmental well-being.

Building on past successes

“There are so many exciting projects and opportunities for collaboration,” said Kim Crosbie, interim director of the Harris Centre. “The signing of this document, with the support of Memorial and Municipalities N.L. leadership, gives us the green light to amplify that work.”

Rob Nolan, CEO of Municipalities N.L., shares the enthusiasm.

“Given the challenges facing the municipal sector — aging demographics, infrastructure deficits, climate change, just to name a few — our partnership with Memorial University is more important than ever,” he said. “In these challenges, we see opportunity. Together, we enhance the sector by conducting much-needed research on municipal issues, mobilizing knowledge about local government, encouraging youth to engage in municipal elections and promoting the municipal sector as a viable choice for employment.”

As both Memorial and Municipalities N.L. continue to champion innovation and collaboration, the partnership represents a shared vision for addressing the unique challenges and opportunities facing municipalities across the province.