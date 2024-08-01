Student supports

Campus and Community

Memorial University is offering financial and academic supports for Bangladeshi students experiencing hardship due to unrest in their home country.

Academic supports

Academic units and instructors are encouraged to remain flexible in making alternate arrangements for students affected by the current global unrest, specifically in Bangladesh. Arrangements may include rescheduling or altering evaluation deadlines, flexibility in resubmitting work that may not reflect the full academic potential of the student, and considering other required forms of leniency for students who demonstrate need.

Graduate students can choose to contact sgs@mun.ca for additional advice regarding academic accommodations.

Financial supports



Financial and Administrative Services will work with individual students to lift financial holds on their accounts to allow them to register for the fall 2024 semester while still owing tuition and fees; and to remove late payment fees from their accounts if fees are not paid on time at the beginning of the fall 2024 semester.

All tuition, fee payment and account hold issues should be directed to cashiers@mun.ca. The Cashier’s Office is typically managing a large volume of email this time of year; to ensure emails are addressed promptly, students are asked to use “Bangladeshi student support” for the email subject line and provide their student number in the body of the message.

Graduate students should contact sgs@mun.ca for any requests regarding financial holds and registration.

Registration supports

The Office of the Registrar (RO) will offer one-on-one supports for Bangladeshi students with barriers in the application and registration process.

Financial bursary support is also available for full-time undergraduate students across all campuses that meet specific academic criteria. Students will be assessed for this funding when in consultation for an emergency bursary through their normal campus assessment route. Assistance will be provided for applicants experiencing difficulty obtaining official transcripts from Bangladesh, and if necessary, application fees may be waived. The RO will also work to assist students through the provincial attestation letter (PAL) process in instances where the confirmation deposit is not able to be paid by the deadline.

Graduate students may contact sgs@mun.ca regarding emergency bursaries, admission, registration, and course selection.

Students must contact the RO directly at registrar@mun.ca to avail of these supports.