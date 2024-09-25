Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University commemorates its centennial in 2025.

We have an impressive 100 years of history behind us. But we can’t celebrate that history in a single story.

Our story is really a collection of stories.

Stories about the people who helped build Memorial as a university with a global reputation. Stories about the individuals who made a profound impact on our communities. Stories of the people who changed the way we think.

Those are the stories we want to tell. And that’s why we’ve created The Centennial 100.

The Centennial 100 will recognize the 100 people whose stories help define us: the students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, donors, partners and supporters who made us what we are today, and who will help shape our future.

If you know someone who should be included in The Centennial 100, whose story just has to be told, you can nominate them.

Send us your submissions here.

While there’s no submission deadline, we encourage people to submit early. There are so many great stories, and the list will fill up fast.

We’ll unveil the first group of notable people early in the new year.

The Centennial 100 is a great opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to Memorial University’s 100th anniversary in 2025.

We can’t wait to share your stories.

