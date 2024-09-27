From campus to community

Public Engagement

By Cathy Newhook

Faculty, student and staff researchers at Memorial University have a new opportunity to develop programming to share their knowledge and skills with communities throughout the province.

The funding program, administered by the Harris Centre, will provide up to $10,000 to develop programming such as workshops, seminars and information sessions for delivery either in person or online at the Community Hubs locations.

Memorial’s Community Hubs are a network of 15 public spaces in towns across the province that provide communities with access to technology, collaboration and workspaces, community programs and, through this new funding program, more opportunities to connect with and learn through Memorial.

Kim Crosbie, interim director of the Harris Centre, says they’ve been hearing lots of ideas over the last year from Community Hubs facilitators, as well as from faculty and students, ranging from health promotion to art classes to helping people gain skills around online privacy and scam awareness and from journaling for mental health.

“This funding program is a chance to develop some of those ideas into programs and workshops to create more opportunities to share some of the amazing programs, knowledge and skills at Memorial with communities around the province,” Ms. Crosbie said.

Funding now available

Funding is currently available as a pilot project for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Applications are now open and will be accepted until all funds have been awarded.

Individual projects can receive up to $10,000 and can be delivered in person or online.

Memorial faculty, staff, and students are all eligible to apply.

Staff from the Harris Centre are available to work with potential applicants and help develop an idea into a proposal. You can reach them via email.

To read the funding guide and submit an application, visit here.

Learn more about the Community Hubs.