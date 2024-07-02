Memorial representation

Public Engagement

By Michelle Osmond

Two youth from the Memorial University community were invited by Veterans Affairs Canada to be part of a number of events to mark Memorial Day, including the historic funeral procession of the unknown soldier who was laid to rest at the National War Memorial on July 1.

From Friday, June 28 to Monday, July 1, Veteran’s Affairs Canada held several events to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling and dedication of the Newfoundland National War Memorial, including a military funeral for the unknown soldier repatriated from Northern France. The soldier represents all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who lost their lives in conflict, especially those with no known graves.

Mackenzie Luff and Mckenzie Hutchings were both nominated and chosen as youth representatives for the Government of Canada Delegation.

Mackenzie Luff

“I have been surrounded by military connections my entire life, from having family members fight in the Great War to being a part of the Canadian cadet organization,” said Luff, who is from Brown’s Arm, NL.

Luff’s great, great uncle joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in 1917 and fought in the war of Beaumont Hamel. When she was young, her father joined the Canadian Rangers with the 5th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (Lewisporte Patrol) and now holds the rank of Master Corporal.

Luff herself is actively involved in cadets. At 12, she began her cadet career in Lewisporte, NL, and graduated with the rank of Warrant Officer Second Class and was the appointed Squadron Deputy Commander in 2017.

Once moving to St. John’s, she continued to volunteer with local cadet units and recently enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces as a cadet instructor cadre officer.

Luff also has strong Memorial connections having graduated with a diploma in Marine Environmental Technology from the Fisheries and Marine Institute in 2020, completed a bachelor of technology (engineering technology and applied science) in 2022 and is now working on her masters in marine studies (marine spatial planning and management). Luff also works for the Marine Institute as an undergraduate student recruitment officer.

In speaking about her experience as part of the delegation, Luff said she was honoured.

“Over the past three days, I participated in numerous events rich with history and storytelling. I spoke with veterans who served overseas and with individuals passionate about educating the public on the sacrifices of those in the Newfoundland Regiment.

During the Memorial Day Service, I had the pleasure of reading the Commitment to Remember, paying tribute to those who selflessly served their country.

Being nominated by the Marine Institute for this unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience was a true privilege, and its impact on me is something I’ll never forget.”

Mckenzie Hutchings

Hutchings, a member of the NunatuKavut Community Council who spent her childhood in Nain and North West River, was also chosen to be part of this momentous event.

“My family’s military history has instilled in me a deep respect and understanding for our servicemen and women and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make,” said Hutchings, who was also nominated by Memorial University.

In 1950, her grandfather was deployed to Korea as part of the Royal Canadian Engineers where he served until he returned to Newfoundland in 1952. His commitment and the sacrifices were the primary inspiration and motivation for her to put herself forward as a youth delegate.

In addition, her uncle is an officer with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #9 in Spaniards Bay who supports the local veteran’s community, and her father enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces in 1984.

“This experience was deeply meaningful to me. The highlight of the weekend was spending time with veterans, sharing in their laughter and sorrow as we repatriated the unknown soldier of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Hutchings.

“This once-in-a-lifetime experience allowed me to connect with our province’s veterans in a profound way. It was an immense honor to lay a wreath during the ceremony on behalf of the youth of Newfoundland and Labrador, and I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”

Hutchings is a student recruitment, retention and relationships officer at Memorial’s Labrador Campus. She completed a bachelor of arts, majoring in geography and minoring in sociology, at Memorial in 2021 and is now pursuing a masters of arctic and subarctic futures at the Labrador Campus.