Open for business

By Jackey Locke

A member of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science has been appointed the Engineering Chair in Entrepreneurship.

Dr. Carlos Bazan’s background and expertise in entrepreneurship make him an ideal choice to provide academic leadership of entrepreneurial activities in engineering in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Broad experience

Dr. Bazan, an assistant professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, has a diverse range of teaching experiences at the undergraduate and graduate levels in engineering, finance and economics and has managed research projects in several disciplines.

Outside of academia, he has substantial management and business startup experience and has helped start several businesses in various industries.

He has served on the board of directors of several companies and institutions, including a Fortune 500 company, and worked as a chief financial officer, finance manager, program manager and project manager for several organizations.

“My work aims to help turn new ideas and research outcomes into successful businesses via translational research and development.” — Dr. Carlos Bazan

In his new role, Dr. Bazan will build research capacity in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation in the province, and lead research aimed towards better understanding, and contributing to, a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in the province.

He says his goal is to work at the intersection of academia, industry and entrepreneurship.

“My work aims to help turn new ideas and research outcomes into successful businesses via translational research and development,” he said.

“This includes more effective ways of translating basic and applied research outcomes into commercially viable products and services. This will identify not only the best practices for successful technology innovation and commercialization, but also the barriers in the ecosystem that are hindering the translation of university innovations into successful businesses.”

Active role

Dr. Bazan received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and an MBA from the Catholic University of Asuncion, Paraguay. He received a master of science degree in numerical methods from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, and a master of science degree in business administration (finance) and PhD in computational science from San Diego State University in San Diego, Calif. During his graduate studies, he was a Fulbright Scholar sponsored by Harvard University.

He has taught several courses in finance, engineering economics, civil engineering, computational science and applied mathematics. He has co-authored 18 journal articles, conference papers and technical reports in a wide range of areas from biomedical sciences to computational finance. He also holds a patent in financial modelling.

“As the new Engineering Chair in Entrepreneurship, Dr. Bazan has provided a valuable addition to the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship,” said Dr. Greg Naterer, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

“Dr. Bazan will have an active role in the engagement of students and faculty members to strengthen the entrepreneurship climate on campus. Also, his research on the assessment of the health of Newfoundland and Labrador’s entrepreneurship ecosystem will lead to better understanding and targeting of activities in support of technology startup companies in the province.”