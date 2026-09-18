Physics is phun

Public Engagement

By Melanie Callahan

From measuring supernova explosions to medical imaging, a Grenfell Campus program is opening young students’ minds to the importance and prevalence of physics in the workforce.

Dr. Svetlana Barkanova, a physics professor and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council chair for inclusion in science and engineering, developed the program, called Science Quest North.

Science Quest North is bringing interactive and engaging physics presentations to Newfoundland and Labrador’s Grade 8-12 students who may not have the opportunity to participate in a regular physics class, highlighting physics career opportunities.

Her motivation is simple: a love of physics.

“Physics is a lot of fun,” she said. “I want students to enjoy physics. Physics is everywhere and everything around us.”

Countless careers and opportunities

Originally from Latvia, Dr. Barkanova was surprised to discover physics career information for students, especially in rural and remote communities, was not more accessible. She says it’s a misconception that studying physics is only relevant for future physicists and physics teachers.

Physics is a critical component of countless careers and industries, including medicine, technology, engineering, architecture, environmental science, meteorology, aerospace and data science, and energy. Introducing young people to physics prepares them for a wide range of future careers.

“The students seemed really engaged today.” — Science Quest North participant

Larry Eddy is a retired physics teacher with decades of experience in the province.

He serves as Science Quest North’s curriculum development specialist, a position created for the project and funded by Cenovus Energy.

Mr. Eddy is developing interactive lessons aligned with the Newfoundland and Labrador curriculum to make physics accessible, fun and engaging.

“I am developing ready-to-use tools for teachers who may not have a specialist physics degree, while meeting the core curriculum objectives,” he said. “It is our intention that a role model in natural sciences and engineering be part of this lesson and join the classroom remotely or in person.”

The lessons are all available online and can be delivered to any school. Role models joining online can help deliver a part of the lesson, helping students and teachers see the importance of a physics education for a wide range of careers, Mr. Eddy says.

One physics instructor who provided feedback on the program was effusive, saying the technology was helpful and that they will “definitely” incorporate the lessons into their future classes.

“I would appreciate any lessons, as I teach Grade 7-10 science and this is only my second year out of school, so I am still getting my footing,” they wrote. “The students seemed really engaged today. We don’t use Chromebooks a whole lot, so they are not super quick with them, but the hands-on learning is great!”

Mentors will speak to students about their education and career paths and deliver curriculum-aligned lessons with fun demonstrations and engaging activities.

More rural classrooms

The project has been piloted in several rural schools in the province, including in Blaketown and Nain.

What’s next for the program?

Get it into as many classrooms as possible.

The curriculum is complete and ready to be implemented, and volunteers are being recruited to serve as role models.

Individuals working in any of the hundreds of occupations that require an understanding of physics and who are interested in supporting the program are invited to contact Dr. Barkanova.