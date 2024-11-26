Support Memorial students

Public Engagement

By Daniel Ferguson

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Memorial University will once again join the global celebration of generosity known as GivingTuesday.

Since 2015, the Memorial University community—students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters—has come together to raise critical funds that directly impact our students’ lives.

In 2023 more than $168,000 was raised to support students at Memorial.

We hope to make this year our biggest yet.

GivingTuesday is more than just a day; it’s an opportunity to show the power of community.

The funds raised on this special day provide vital resources, from scholarships and bursaries to emergency support for students facing unforeseen challenges.

Memorial University is committed to supporting every student’s success, especially those who are struggling to meet basic needs.

Support what matters most to you

One of the most meaningful aspects of GivingTuesday is the ability to direct your donation to the cause that matters to you most.

One hundred per cent of your donation will go to the designated fund of your choice, whether that’s student bursaries, scholarships or any other area at Memorial University.

“I hope this award reflects some of the joy that diving and the ocean gave to Leo.” — Lisa Browne

“My husband, Tim Hollett, and I are very happy to have established the Leo Browne Memorial award in memory of my twin brother as part of our Giving Tuesday donation this year,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president (administration, finance and advancement). “Working with the Office of Development, we identified an area that was meaningful to Leo and the award will be provided to a full-time graduate student in the area of aquatic ecology with preference to be given to students in the Department of Ocean Sciences whose research program involves scientific diving. I hope this award reflects some of the joy that diving and the ocean gave to Leo.”

Champions will double your impact

Thanks to the generosity of Memorial’s GivingTuesday Champions, every donation made between now and Dec. 3 will be matched, up to a total of $60,000.

This means your gift will have twice the power to support students, whether you’re donating $25 or $500.

When you donate, a matching donation will go to the Thriving Student Fund, ensuring that every dollar helps students succeed on their academic journey.

For many of our students, a sudden financial emergency can be the difference between continuing their studies or pausing their education.

The Thriving Student Fund provides flexible funding that can be directed to areas of need, including bursaries, scholarships or financial assistance to students facing temporary hardships, such as food and housing insecurity, medical emergencies and other unexpected challenges.

For new donors—those who are donating for the first time or joining as new payroll or monthly donors—matching donations of up to $250 will be made to the area you choose, maximizing the impact of your support.

Step up and spin the wheel!

Visit the University Centre near The Landing between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 3 for free treats.

Spin our wheel of giving while you’re there.

By spinning, you can direct matching donations to a range of possible areas or even win a gift card!

A call to action: join the movement

This is your opportunity to make a lasting difference.

Whether you’re a student, faculty member, alumni or friend of Memorial University, your gift on GivingTuesday helps ensure that students continue to have the resources they need to thrive, no matter the obstacles they face.

We invite you to be part of something special this year.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 3, and help us make GivingTuesday 2024 the most successful yet.

Your support directly impacts the future of Memorial students.

Together, we can make sure they have the tools and resources to succeed.

Together, we can help our students thrive! Learn more and donate by visiting here.