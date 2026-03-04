Research

By Madeline Meadus

Photo bomb! Ana Belén Yánez Suárez and her National Geographic colleagues take selfies with a South Pacific Ocean inhabitant.

“It was like a dream come true for me.”

That’s how Ana Belén Yánez Suárez, a candidate in the Marine Institute’s PhD in Fisheries Science Program and a National Geographic Explorer, describes her experience as part of the National Geographic Pristine Seas expedition in Fiji 2025.

Originally from Ecuador, Ms. Yánez Suárez specializes in marine biology and deep-sea ecology.

Through her graduate work at the Marine Institute, she is researching her passion: the relationship between deep-sea corals and their environment.

She first became a National Geographic Explorer in 2023 after receiving a grant in support of the National Geographic Society and Schmidt Ocean Institute partnership, which allowed her to study cold-water corals in the Galápagos and Costa Rica on board Schmidt’s research vessel, R/V Falkor (too).

Since its inception, the Pristine Seas Program has helped to create 31 Marine Protected Areas, conserving more than 6.9-million-square kilometres of oceans worldwide.

With nearly 50 expeditions since 2008, National Geographic Explorers have conducted research in countries such as Papua New Guinea, Costa Rica and the Solomon Islands.

Diving deep

Beginning last April, the Fiji and Rotuma expedition spanned six months.

Ms. Yánez Suárez joined the expedition in August, living aboard the R/V Argo with a team of researchers, conservationists and filmmakers for 20 days.

“Sites like this are a legacy for all of us.” — Ana Belén Yánez Suárez

With gaps in deep-water marine research conducted in Fiji, the team was presented with a unique opportunity to explore an understudied marine ecosystem.

“Pristine deep-sea areas offer a rare window into how the ocean was before humans impacted it,” Ms. Yánez Suárez said. “Sites like this are a legacy for all of us.”

Her primary role was gathering environmental DNA (eDNA) using new technology adapted to the expedition’s submersible Argonauta.

eDNA samples were collected at various depths to detect which species were present in the water.

This method of data collection helps identify species that may not be visible or not caught on camera.

She also assisted with the deployment of deep-sea camera systems and baited remote underwater video systems that operated at depths of up to 6,000 metres, engaged in shallow-water research and supported ongoing biodiversity surveys.

Perhaps the most exciting experience from the expedition is her time spent underwater in the submersible Argonauta, she says, particularly the descent into the Great Sea Reef.

The reef is the third-longest continuous barrier reef in the world after the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and the Mesoamerican Reef off Central America.

“Given the rarity of submersible exploration in Fijian waters, I had the opportunity to participate in the discovery of stunning mesophotic coral gardens,” she said. “Being physically present 500 metres below the ocean surface is a profound experience. As we descended, daylight faded away, leaving only sporadic bioluminescence and our lights.”

‘For the people’

Ms. Yánez Suárez highlighted the strong conservation ethics and involvement of local scientists as some of the most rewarding aspects of the expedition.

She says the conservation priorities of the people of Fiji guided their work.

“Local scientists and community partners were involved as colleagues in the field, in decision-making and in shaping conservation goals,” she said. “In the bigger picture, it is science for the people.”

Once her PhD at the Marine Institute is complete, Ms. Yánez Suárez says she will continue her work discovering and conserving understudied marine ecosystems with funding from a National Geographic Society grant.

“This experience allowed me to take a step back and realize why I chose to study and work in this field. To help protect the oceans and make a lasting impact, that’s the purpose of my work.”