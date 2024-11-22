All things research

Want to learn how artificial intelligence is driving research or more about the intricate process of crafting sealskin-beaded moccasins?
Perhaps you’re interested in learning about the research of young scientists and scholars from Grenfell Campus or want to be among the first to see new ancient fossils from this province?
You’re in luck.
You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about these topics and dozens more during Memorial’s seventh annual Research Week, Nov. 25-29.
There are nearly 70 events taking place over the next five days during Memorial’s flagship research event, with sessions held on St. John’s, Signal Hill, Grenfell and Labrador campuses, as well as the Marine Institute.
Sessions will be hosted by researchers, students, staff, post-doctoral research fellows and community members.
‘Supporting and celebrating’
The goal is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among our research community.
“I’m always impressed by the sense of community and the creativity that make Memorial such an inspirational place,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “What better time to celebrate all the amazing things happening at Memorial than during our seventh annual Research Week. A huge thank you to everyone who is supporting and celebrating one of our university’s flagship events, to those organizing a session, showcasing their cutting-edge work and how it is making a difference in our communities, lending a helping hand to colleagues or promoting this year’s activities.”
Dr. Allen acknowledges the university community, including those leading diverse research projects and staff administering and supporting research, for taking part in events such as Research Week.
Event highlights
Here’s just a sample of some of the events taking place this week.
Monday, Nov. 25
- Be sure to check out the research photo competition taking place at Grenfell Campus;
- Researchers will share findings about a patient-initiated research project examining the impact of COVID-19 isolation in long-term care in the province
- The faculties of Medicine and Science networking session
- Memorial University of Newfoundland Folklore and Language Archive open house
Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Researchers at the Marine Institute will share details about healthy habitats in priority coastal ecosystems of N.L.;
- Graduate students and faculty are invited to a SciVal training session
- There will a three-kilometre walk to raise awareness of fertility research
- The Labrador Campus Library will host an event combining land-based knowledge, citizen science, open access and creativity in a fun, engaging atmosphere
Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Researchers from a number of disciplines will host a forum highlighting plastic pollution research
- Everyone is invited to a lunchtime screening of the documentary Taking on Water
- The Interdisciplinary Committee on Ethics in Human Research will host an information session on research ethics
Thursday, Nov. 28
- There will be a presentation about the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment, a global initiative established to encourage improvement in the ways in which researchers, and the outputs of scholarly research, are evaluated
- The Marine Institute will host a session about career paths and experiences outside of academia
- There will be a panel discussion about support for entrepreneurship in this province
On Friday, Nov. 29
- The School of Pharmacy will host its annual research day
- The Research Innovation Office and Springboard Atlantic Elevate IP will host an engaging discussion about research mobilization and a strategy for solving Canada’s innovation paradox
- A team from the Marine Institute will host an interactive presentation about team insights, coral discoveries and future directions in Marine Conservation Areas.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Be sure to check out what’s in store as more events get added. There’s so much more taking place during Research Week.
“I hope you find time to take in a lecture, learn more about the work of our amazing students, staff and researchers and open your mind to the incredible things taking place at Memorial,” added Dr. Allen.
Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.