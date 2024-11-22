All things research

Research

By Jeff Green

Want to learn how artificial intelligence is driving research or more about the intricate process of crafting sealskin-beaded moccasins?

Perhaps you’re interested in learning about the research of young scientists and scholars from Grenfell Campus or want to be among the first to see new ancient fossils from this province?

You’re in luck.

You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about these topics and dozens more during Memorial’s seventh annual Research Week, Nov. 25-29.

There are nearly 70 events taking place over the next five days during Memorial’s flagship research event, with sessions held on St. John’s, Signal Hill, Grenfell and Labrador campuses, as well as the Marine Institute.

Sessions will be hosted by researchers, students, staff, post-doctoral research fellows and community members.

‘Supporting and celebrating’

The goal is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among our research community.

“I’m always impressed by the sense of community and the creativity that make Memorial such an inspirational place,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “What better time to celebrate all the amazing things happening at Memorial than during our seventh annual Research Week. A huge thank you to everyone who is supporting and celebrating one of our university’s flagship events, to those organizing a session, showcasing their cutting-edge work and how it is making a difference in our communities, lending a helping hand to colleagues or promoting this year’s activities.”

Dr. Allen acknowledges the university community, including those leading diverse research projects and staff administering and supporting research, for taking part in events such as Research Week.

Event highlights

Here’s just a sample of some of the events taking place this week.

Monday, Nov. 25

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Thursday, Nov. 28

On Friday, Nov. 29

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Be sure to check out what’s in store as more events get added. There’s so much more taking place during Research Week.

“I hope you find time to take in a lecture, learn more about the work of our amazing students, staff and researchers and open your mind to the incredible things taking place at Memorial,” added Dr. Allen.

