Applications invited

Research

By Memorial University

Memorial University invites applications from outstanding internationally-based (living and working outside of Canada) scholars and researchers to fill one or more positions, pending a successful nomination under the Canada 150 Research Chairs Program.

Successful applicants would commence their appointments, at the latest, by Dec. 31, 2018. The Canada 150 Research Chairs Program invests $117.6 million to enhance Canada’s reputation as a global centre for science, research and innovation excellence, in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Canada 150 Research Chairs are designed for and restricted to applicants living and working outside of Canada. Expatriates wishing to relocate to Canada are encouraged to apply.

Exceptional and internationally recognized

The Canada 150 Research Chairs will be full-time, tenure stream appointments at the rank of assistant, associate or full professor. Appointment(s) will be made to the appropriate Memorial University academic faculty or department.

Persons who may be considered under this opportunity will be exceptional scholars with an established internationally recognized reputation supported by a scholarly record of achievement, productivity and impact commensurate with their career stage.

They will have a PhD (or appropriate terminal degree for the discipline) at the time of appointment and be able to demonstrate a strong record of innovative world-class research through peer-reviewed publications, external funding, presentations at global conferences and endorsements by leading scholars in the field.

Memorial also places high value on innovation and effectiveness in training highly qualified personnel. Persons who demonstrate exceptional ability or potential to instruct, collaborate and lead teams will be preferred.

Applicants should forward a cover letter, a curriculum vitae, a statement of research interests and achievements, the names and contact information for three referees and the names and contact information for eight international experts who could serve as reviewers of their research. Please send submissions by email.

Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 4, 2017.

Strategic alignment

While applications are invited from all disciplines, preference will be given to candidates whose expertise aligns with Memorial University’s strategic research areas.

Memorial University is one of the largest universities in Atlantic Canada. As the province’s only university, Memorial plays an integral role in the education and cultural life of Newfoundland and Labrador. Offering diverse undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 18,000 students, Memorial provides a distinctive and stimulating environment for learning in St. John’s, a safe, friendly city with great historical charm, a vibrant cultural life and easy access to a wide range of outdoor activities. More information on Memorial, its extraordinary research, and its academic programs can be found online.

Memorial University is strongly committed to employment equity and encourages applications from qualified women, visible minorities, Aboriginal people and persons with disabilities. Memorial acknowledges that career paths can be diverse and that certain circumstances may legitimately affect a nominee’s record of research achievement. Applicants are encouraged to explain, in their cover letter, any personal circumstances resulting in career interruptions (if applicable) in order to allow for a fair assessment of their research productivity.

Memorial University respects people’s different needs and therefore will take all reasonable steps to ensure accommodation for applicants where appropriate. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please email Tina Hickey or telephone her at 709-864-2548. For more information, please visit online.