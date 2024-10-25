Connections and contributions

Research

By Jeff Green

Dr. Tana Allen invites you to take in everything Research Week 2024 has on offer.

Memorial University will illuminate its researchers and their innovative work during its flagship research event next month.

Plans are well underway for the seventh annual Research Week 2024, which takes place Nov. 25-29.

Build relationships

“Get ready to be inspired by the creative and engaging work being led by our research community,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Research Week has grown to become a highly anticipated event and one of my favourite fall celebrations. I hope you’ll join me in making time and space to connect with colleagues and learn about the important contributions our researchers are making to our world. Let’s open our minds and learn something new during Research Week 2024.”

Since its inception, Research Week has aimed to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among our research community.

Researchers, staff, students, post-doctoral fellows and community partners are invited to organize and host sessions, either individually or as a unit.

Organizers may wish to consider virtual and hybrid events to enable participation from across our campuses and regions, and even from around the world.

“We recognize November is a busy time of the year and that organizing an event during this time may not work for everyone,” added Dr. Allen. “Teams and units are invited to host spin-off Research Week sessions, or Research Spotlights, in 2025 at times more convenient for you and your teams and to coincide with Memorial’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.”

Mark your calendars

Those planning an event should send the title of the session, date, time, virtual log-in instructions or room/building location and a short description to vprfeedback@mun.ca no later than Tuesday, Nov. 12, to have details added to an online events calendar.

Further information about Research Week will be added, so check back for updates about #researchweek2024.

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.