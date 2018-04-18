Research

By Jeff Green

A series of free events taking place next month will raise awareness of Memorial’s world-class research expertise while encouraging more multidisciplinary collaboration among researchers.

Research Week runs May 12-17 and includes a variety of networking opportunities, open houses, interactive sessions and discussions on the St. John’s campus, at the Marine Institute, at Grenfell Campus and at the Labrador Institute’s North West River Research Station.

‘Culture of collaboration’

Faculty, staff and students are organizing the events under the theme of People and their Environment. A full schedule of events is available online.

“Research Week is being planned almost like a fringe festival, very grassroots in style, with a number of events happening throughout the week that promise to educate and inspire,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Memorial is home to truly outstanding researchers,” he added. “Throughout Research Week, many of these innovative researchers, their accomplishments and the impact of their high-quality research will be highlighted during a variety of events. Strengthening a culture of collaboration among researchers in all disciplines and on each of our campuses is critical for us at Memorial to achieve our true potential and build our international reputation.

“I thank those who are organizing events and invite the community to learn more about Memorial’s extraordinary research.”

Greater focus on research

It’s been more than a quarter of a century since Memorial formed its Office of the Vice-President (Research) to guide the university’s research activities.

When the office was created in 1992, total research income was approximately $30 million per year. Since then, total research income has increased to approximately $100 million per year, with funding coming through competitive processes from the federal government, including the granting councils and the provincial government, as well as the industry and non-profit sectors.

With that funding, Memorial’s faculty and students undertake pure and applied research and creative activity, generating new knowledge and scholarship across a wide array of disciplines.

Over the years, Memorial’s research expertise has broadened to include areas ranging from the environment, genetics, ethnomusicology, ocean technology, coastal communities, social justice and more.

Exploring. Learning. Collaborating.

Among planned events are opportunities for researchers to promote their areas of research and build their networks; a panel discussion focused on life-changing diseases and how Memorial researchers are working towards better treatments, therapies and cures; and an introductory media relations session.

There will also be an open house at the North West River Research Station; a climate change session at Grenfell Campus; an opportunity to meet staff from the vice-president (research) portfolio and other research administrators; and a drop-in brown bag lunch with Dr. Bose.

Provincial government officials will get insights into the major Tradition and Transition Among the Labrador Inuit research project through a presentation by Dr. Lisa Rankin, Memorial University research chair in northern Indigenous community archaeology.

Science Rendezvous, a national family-focused free event, is taking place on May 12. A variety of researchers, staff and students are joining other groups to organize hands-on demonstrations and presentations to take place on the St. John’s campus.

And, this year’s Pint of Science Festival – where Memorial researchers discuss their latest work at St. John’s bars and pubs — is taking place May 14, 15 and 16. These events are open to those 19 years of age and older.

Interested in organizing an event?

If units would like to organize an event or session, they are encouraged to email vprfeedback@mun.ca with the name of the event; the date, time and location; and a short description of the event no later than April 30 so the details can be added to an online event calendar.