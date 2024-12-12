 Go to page content

‘Huge thank you’

Growing collaboration and community among Research Week highlights

Research

Dec. 12, 2024

By Jeff Green

Curiosity seekers, creators and connectors were able to build relationships and learn something new during Memorial’s seventh annual Research Week.

A group of individuals during a Faculty of Science event during Research Week.
The Plastic Forum brought together Memorial researchers from numerous departments, including environmental engineering, ocean sciences, chemistry, psychology, geography and medicine who are involved in some type of research on plastic.
Photo: Submitted

More than 70 events across all campuses and disciplines were organized by students, staff, faculty, post-doctoral research fellows and community members.

The jam-packed schedule included special guest lectures, tours, open houses, student competitions, networking opportunities, film screenings and much more.

A photo of panelists and an audience during a Research Week presentation.
The Research Innovation Office and Springboard Atlantic Elevate IP hosted the session, Research Mobilization: A Strategy for Solving Canada’s Innovation Paradox.
Photo: Submitted

“A huge thank you to everyone for making the time and space to participate in sessions, ask questions, meet colleagues and appreciate the incredible work that’s going on around us,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “As Memorial’s flagship research celebration, Research Week benefits from the participation of so many of our dedicated staff, talented emerging scholars, remarkable researchers and engaged community members. Their contributions enrich our activities in so many ways.”

Four individuals pose for a photo.
From left Dr. Nancy Dahn, Prof. Timothy Steeves, Dr. Barbara Neis and Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei after the screening of the documentary, Taking on Water. The screening was A Royal Society of Canada speaker series collaboration with the Future Ocean and Coastal Infrastructures project.
Photo: Submitted

Those who participated in Research Week are invited to complete a brief feedback form.

Recognizing that November was a busy time of the year and that organizing an event during this time may not have worked for everyone, units are invited to host spin-off Research Week sessions or Research Spotlight events in the new year at times more convenient and to coincide with Memorial’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.

A photo of three people holding a picture frame cut-out containing the text Picture Yourself Here. A Research at Memorial Event, along with mun.ca/research
From left Drs. Paul Banahene Adjei, interim associate vice-president (Indigenous research); Neil Bose, president; and Tana Allen, vice-president (research), during a Research Week event.
Photo: Submitted

The goal of Research Week is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among the research community.

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

