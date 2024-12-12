Research

By Jeff Green

Curiosity seekers, creators and connectors were able to build relationships and learn something new during Memorial’s seventh annual Research Week.

More than 70 events across all campuses and disciplines were organized by students, staff, faculty, post-doctoral research fellows and community members.

The jam-packed schedule included special guest lectures, tours, open houses, student competitions, networking opportunities, film screenings and much more.

“A huge thank you to everyone for making the time and space to participate in sessions, ask questions, meet colleagues and appreciate the incredible work that’s going on around us,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “As Memorial’s flagship research celebration, Research Week benefits from the participation of so many of our dedicated staff, talented emerging scholars, remarkable researchers and engaged community members. Their contributions enrich our activities in so many ways.”

Those who participated in Research Week are invited to complete a brief feedback form.

Recognizing that November was a busy time of the year and that organizing an event during this time may not have worked for everyone, units are invited to host spin-off Research Week sessions or Research Spotlight events in the new year at times more convenient and to coincide with Memorial’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.

The goal of Research Week is to celebrate and raise awareness of Memorial’s internationally renowned research expertise and encourage more multidisciplinary collaboration among the research community.

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.