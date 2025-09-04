Intellectual leadership

Research

By Jeff Green

For the eighth year in a row, early-career Memorial University researchers are in the national spotlight receiving the highest academic praise for their leading-edge work.

Drs. Lindsay Cahill, an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry in the Faculty of Science, and Sohrab Zendehboudi, a professor in the Department of Process Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, are among the newest members of the prestigious Royal Society of Canada (RSC)’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

The RSC, founded in 1882, made the announcement on Sept 4.

“What wonderful recognition for two exceptional researchers,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Drs. Cahill and Zendehboudi are making outstanding contributions to the areas of biophysical chemistry, and energy and the environment. Memorial could not be prouder of our colleagues for carrying on the tradition of being named among the best in the country. Warmest congratulations to them both.”

Dr. Lindsay Cahill

Dr. Cahill holds cross-appointments in the Discipline of Radiology, Faculty of Medicine, and the School of Pharmacy.

Her research has led to novel insights into the impact of environmental pollutants on pregnancy and young children.

Her innovative use of biomedical imaging to study placental and fetal metabolism and brain development is highly collaborative and has revealed key facets of disease.

“I am excited for future potential collaborations with members of this group.” — Dr. Lindsay Cahill

She is recognized as an emerging international leader for her work on microplastics, linking exposure to pregnancy outcomes such as fetal growth restriction.

Working closely with patients, health-care providers and policy-makers, her work promises to accelerate the transformation of findings from pre-clinical studies to practical applications in health care.

In 2023, Dr. Cahill was named one of the recipients of the Terra Nova Innovator Award and in 2020, she received the Banting Research Foundation Discovery Award for new investigators.

Over the course of her career, she has co-authored more than 90 publications in top international imaging, clinical and environmental chemistry journals.

“I am excited for future potential collaborations with members of this group and to learn more about ways to give back to the community as an RSC member,” she noted.

Dr. Cahill feels the recognition is important because it acknowledges the non-traditional work her research group does with the public.

“Our research has been made better by our work with patient partners, from discussions with people from rural communities and through engaging with children. I am thankful to work with a wonderful group of undergraduate and graduate students who don’t hide when I come to the office and say, ‘Here is my vision…’”

Dr. Sohrab Zendehboudi

Dr. Zendehboudi is a globally recognized expert in sustainable energy, environmental stewardship and process systems engineering.

His research focuses on carbon management, hydrogen energy and water sustainability, using advanced multiscale experimental, modeling and optimization approaches.

With more than 300 publications in respected journals, Dr. Zendehboudi’s work addresses urgent global challenges, advancing clean energy technologies, promoting net-zero carbon strategies and fostering innovation in engineering.

His interdisciplinary research has led to extensive collaborations with experts across diverse fields, resulting in significant advancements in sustainable energy production, carbon locking, oil spill detection and water treatment.

“Being part of this remarkable community is both inspiring and motivating.” — Dr. Sohrab Zendehboudi

He has been recognized with numerous honours, including 2025’s D. G. Fisher Award and 2023’s Lectureship Award from the Chemical Institute of Canada, the 2024’s President’s Award for Outstanding Research and 2019’s Terra Nova Innovator Award from Memorial University.

He says he was deeply honoured and excited when he found out about the opportunity to join the RSC.

“It was a proud and humbling moment to be recognized by such a prestigious institution that celebrates scholarly excellence and impact in Canada,” he said. “It is a privilege to join a national collegium of outstanding scholars, artists and scientists who are shaping the future of research and innovation in Canada. Being part of this remarkable community is both inspiring and motivating.”

Dr. Zendehboudi says joining the RSC’s college is an empowering opportunity.

“This recognition affirms the significance of my contributions to science and society, and it reflects the support of my students, researchers, collaborators and Memorial University. It also strengthens my commitment to advancing knowledge, mentoring future leaders and serving Canada through research and engagement.”

Growing list

With the induction of Drs. Cahill and Zendehboudi, 22 Memorial University researchers have been named to the RSC’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists, which was established in 2014.

Honorees from across the country will be welcomed during the RSC’s Celebration of Excellence and Engagement, which is taking place Nov. 12-16 in Montreal, Que.

