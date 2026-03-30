 Go to page content

‘It is magical’

A Memorial medicine team is turning stem cells into heart cells to fight disease

Research

March 30, 2026

By Jeff Green

“There it is!”

Camila Fuchs points to a monitor. A cluster of fluorescent green colours light up the screen.

Within seconds, there’s movement — beating heart cells.

Four individuals are seen wearing white lab coats in a research lab. From left are Ashley Baker; Camila Fuchs; Dr. Jessica Esseltine; and Tayyebeh (Sareh) Khoshbakht.
From left are Ashley Baker, Camila Fuchs, Dr. Jessica Esseltine and Tayyebeh (Sareh) Khoshbakht. The Memorial researchers are studying patient-induced pluripotent stem cells, which are created by reprogramming patient skin or blood cells.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

She and her colleagues smile proudly. They have good reason.

The team, based in Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine, is leading innovative studies turning patient skin cells into heart cells with the long-term goal of better understanding rare genetic disorders, including heart disease.

‘Especially exciting’

Led by Dr. Jessica Esseltine, an associate professor in the Division of BioMedical Sciences, the group uses the latest in gene-editing technology to accomplish the feat.

Specifically, the researchers study patient-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are created by reprogramming patient skin or blood cells.

Once reprogrammed, iPSCs can become any cell type in the body — including heart cells.

“It is magical to watch cells change shape before your very eyes,” said Dr. Esseltine. “It is especially exciting to see beating heart cells in a dish.”

Camila Fuchs
Camila Fuchs moved to N.L. to complete her master’s degree with Dr. Jessica Esseltine.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Ms. Fuchs (B.Sc.(Hons.)’23, M.Sc.’26), who works as a science technician with Dr. Esseltine, is quick to agree.

“There’s something incredible about watching cells that originated from a patient begin to contract in a dish,” said Ms. Fuchs, who grew up in China before coming to Newfoundland and Labrador to complete her studies at Memorial with Dr. Esseltine.

Building on breakthroughs

Understanding heart disease is critical to saving lives; it has been the focus of Memorial researchers for decades.

In fact, Dr. Esseltine and her team’s work builds on a Memorial University breakthrough on inherited heart disease in Newfoundland and Labrador patients.

“[This research] brings the prospect of true personalized medicine ever closer.” — Dr. Kathy Hodgkinson

Nearly two decades ago, colleagues from the Faculty of Medicine — including Drs. Terry-Lynn Young, Kathy Hodgkinson, Sean Connors and Daryl Pullman — made the groundbreaking discovery and treatment of a cardiac muscle disorder known as arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), often referred to as the Newfoundland Curse. The researchers even identified the gene responsible: TMEM43.

The research team – made up of Drs. Terry-Lynn Young, Kathy Hodgkinson, Sean Connors and Daryl Pullman from Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Faculty of Medicine -- made the groundbreaking discovery and treatment of a cardiac muscle disorder known as arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).
The research team – made up of Drs. Terry-Lynn Young, Kathy Hodgkinson, Sean Connors and Daryl Pullman from Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine — made the groundbreaking discovery and treatment of a cardiac muscle disorder known as arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

“I am so grateful that Dr. Esseltine has taken on the challenge of the pathophysiology underlying these complex cardiac families in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Dr. Hodgkinson. “It brings the prospect of true personalized medicine ever closer.”

Making a difference in people’s lives is what drew PhD student Tayyebeh (Sareh) Khoshbakht to the group’s work.

Tayyebeh (Sareh) Khoshbakht in a Memorial University research lab.
Memorial PhD student Tayyebeh (Sareh) Khoshbakht is originally from Iran.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Her research project focuses on a unique Newfoundland family. Some members carry two harmful mutations in heart muscle genes, but are completely healthy.

She says the genetic paradox got her thinking: How can two wrongs make a right?

“Using patient stem cells, I’m growing beating heart cells in a dish to uncover the molecular mechanism behind this natural protection,” said Ms. Khoshbakht, who is originally from Iran. “And knowing that this work could one day help develop better treatments for people with cardiomyopathy keeps me motivated.”

‘Enthusiasm, hope and excitement’

Team member Ashley Baker’s (B.Sc.(Hons.)’22, M.Sc.’26) interest in genetics began in high school in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.

Team member Ashley Baker
Ashley Baker has been interested in genetics since she was a teenager growing up in Central Newfoundland.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

She originally joined the team as an undergraduate student under the supervision of Dr. Hodgkinson. Upon completion of her master’s degree, she became a research assistant.

“I always knew I wanted to stay in Newfoundland and Labrador for the long term, so learning about the unique genetic landscape of the province really drew me towards this path,” Ms. Baker said. “I became interested in this project specifically because I wanted to pursue research that involved working with patients directly.”

From researchers, students and patients, she says everyone involved has an infectious enthusiasm, hope and excitement surrounding the project.

“It’s hard not to feel inspired.”

Dr. Jessica Esseltine is seen in her research lab.
Dr. Jessica Esseltine says a $350,000 grant is enabling her team to build a world-class research program focused on the people of N.L.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

And, the team’s work is receiving national praise, including a $350,000 grant from Stem Cell Network, a national not-for-profit organization that aims to power life-saving therapies and technologies through regenerative medicine research for the benefit of all.

The award enables the researchers to build and expand a world-class research program focusing on the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, says Dr. Esseltine.

“Importantly, we are also training the next generation of highly skilled researchers to continue innovating and exploring treatment options,” she said.

Dr. Hodgkinson concurs.

“Graduate students are the lifeblood of continuing research excellence in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research and Innovation). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Two people walking outdoors. The Memorial logo is seen in the background as part of a metal rail.

March 30, 2026

Policy and progress

Human Rights Policy approved, EDI-AR work advancing

March 26, 2026

Commencing SIE review

Memorial to review its five entities

A group of farmers stand together with shovels and pitchforks at the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems.

March 26, 2026

Nourishing northern futures

Investment accelerates community-driven food systems innovation across Labrador and the North

Five students walking outside of campus

March 25, 2026

‘Immediate value’

National Day of Work-Integrated Learning a day to celebrate co-operative education programs across Canada

March 23, 2026

Fresh perspectives, strong skills

Master of arts in economics co-operative degree launches during Work-Integrated Learning Month

Image of ocean waves.

March 20, 2026

OFI@Memorial

Taking full advantage of Memorial’s history, location and potential in ocean research