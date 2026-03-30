Research

By Jeff Green

“There it is!”

Camila Fuchs points to a monitor. A cluster of fluorescent green colours light up the screen.

Within seconds, there’s movement — beating heart cells.

She and her colleagues smile proudly. They have good reason.

The team, based in Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine, is leading innovative studies turning patient skin cells into heart cells with the long-term goal of better understanding rare genetic disorders, including heart disease.

‘Especially exciting’

Led by Dr. Jessica Esseltine, an associate professor in the Division of BioMedical Sciences, the group uses the latest in gene-editing technology to accomplish the feat.

Specifically, the researchers study patient-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are created by reprogramming patient skin or blood cells.

Once reprogrammed, iPSCs can become any cell type in the body — including heart cells.

“It is magical to watch cells change shape before your very eyes,” said Dr. Esseltine. “It is especially exciting to see beating heart cells in a dish.”

Ms. Fuchs (B.Sc.(Hons.)’23, M.Sc.’26), who works as a science technician with Dr. Esseltine, is quick to agree.

“There’s something incredible about watching cells that originated from a patient begin to contract in a dish,” said Ms. Fuchs, who grew up in China before coming to Newfoundland and Labrador to complete her studies at Memorial with Dr. Esseltine.

Building on breakthroughs

Understanding heart disease is critical to saving lives; it has been the focus of Memorial researchers for decades.

In fact, Dr. Esseltine and her team’s work builds on a Memorial University breakthrough on inherited heart disease in Newfoundland and Labrador patients.

“[This research] brings the prospect of true personalized medicine ever closer.” — Dr. Kathy Hodgkinson

Nearly two decades ago, colleagues from the Faculty of Medicine — including Drs. Terry-Lynn Young, Kathy Hodgkinson, Sean Connors and Daryl Pullman — made the groundbreaking discovery and treatment of a cardiac muscle disorder known as arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), often referred to as the Newfoundland Curse. The researchers even identified the gene responsible: TMEM43.

“I am so grateful that Dr. Esseltine has taken on the challenge of the pathophysiology underlying these complex cardiac families in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Dr. Hodgkinson. “It brings the prospect of true personalized medicine ever closer.”

Making a difference in people’s lives is what drew PhD student Tayyebeh (Sareh) Khoshbakht to the group’s work.

Her research project focuses on a unique Newfoundland family. Some members carry two harmful mutations in heart muscle genes, but are completely healthy.

She says the genetic paradox got her thinking: How can two wrongs make a right?

“Using patient stem cells, I’m growing beating heart cells in a dish to uncover the molecular mechanism behind this natural protection,” said Ms. Khoshbakht, who is originally from Iran. “And knowing that this work could one day help develop better treatments for people with cardiomyopathy keeps me motivated.”

‘Enthusiasm, hope and excitement’



Team member Ashley Baker’s (B.Sc.(Hons.)’22, M.Sc.’26) interest in genetics began in high school in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.

She originally joined the team as an undergraduate student under the supervision of Dr. Hodgkinson. Upon completion of her master’s degree, she became a research assistant.

“I always knew I wanted to stay in Newfoundland and Labrador for the long term, so learning about the unique genetic landscape of the province really drew me towards this path,” Ms. Baker said. “I became interested in this project specifically because I wanted to pursue research that involved working with patients directly.”

From researchers, students and patients, she says everyone involved has an infectious enthusiasm, hope and excitement surrounding the project.

“It’s hard not to feel inspired.”

And, the team’s work is receiving national praise, including a $350,000 grant from Stem Cell Network, a national not-for-profit organization that aims to power life-saving therapies and technologies through regenerative medicine research for the benefit of all.

The award enables the researchers to build and expand a world-class research program focusing on the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, says Dr. Esseltine.

“Importantly, we are also training the next generation of highly skilled researchers to continue innovating and exploring treatment options,” she said.

Dr. Hodgkinson concurs.

“Graduate students are the lifeblood of continuing research excellence in Newfoundland and Labrador.”