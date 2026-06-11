Matching talent with opportunity

Research

By Jackey Locke

“Invaluable.”

That’s how Chibuzor Francis Aroh, a recent graduate of Memorial’s Master of Artificial Intelligence Program, describes an internship initiative at Memorial University that is strengthening students’ career readiness and supporting innovation acros Newfoundland and Labrador.

The School of Graduate Studies, in partnership with Research Initiatives and Services, launched the Graduate Internship Program, which provides course-based master’s students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields with meaningful experiential learning opportunities through part-time, semester-based placements with employers across the province.

“It has bridged the gap between my core engineering background and practical AI applications,” said Mr. Aroh. “It has allowed me to translate academic concepts directly into real-world projects. Beyond the technical experience, I have significantly expanded my professional network through company events.”

120 placements

A pilot, the Graduate Internship Program was developed in response to a growing demand for relevant work experience for graduate students, shifting enrolment trends in certain programs and the financial realities many students face when pursuing advanced degrees.

With more than $1.2 million in sponsorship support from the Hebron Project, the program aims to create 120 internship placements with employers from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

By connecting graduate students with organizations that can benefit from their specialized knowledge and expertise, the program is designed to support both student development and the local economy.

The program has already seen strong uptake, with 44 companies participating and 57 graduate students completing internships to date.

This past November, a networking event brought together student interns with participating employers, university administrators and representatives from the Hebron Project.

It provided employers with an opportunity to learn more about the program, connect with prospective interns and explore future opportunities. For students, it was a chance to build professional networks, engage with industry leaders and explore potential career pathways. Employers and students also shared their experiences with the program.

Chinyere Blessing Frank, a current master of applied science student in energy systems engineering, says the experience was “invaluable,” especially since she has always had an interest in design and technology.

“The benefits are numerous,” she said. “A key advantage is gaining practical, paid experience aligned with one’s field of study or personal interests, like in my case. There is also the opportunity to collaborate, communicate and manage deliverables effectively, as well as connect with employers and team members who are professionals in their respective fields.”

Angler Solutions has been a participating employer in the program for the past year.

“The experience has been highly positive,” said Chad LaFitte, manager of innovation and opportunities at Angler Solutions. “The program has consistently connected us with talented, highly qualified personnel who contribute meaningfully to our work in energy systems modelling, software development and renewable energy consulting.

“At the same time, interns gain valuable hands-on experience in applied, real-world projects,” he continued. “We’ve hosted several interns to date and are continuing to grow our participation, which reflects the strong value this program delivers to both employers and students.”

Following strong feedback from student and employer participants, university and industry leaders say the program is creating meaningful opportunities to retain talent and strengthen workforce capacity in Newfoundland and Labrador.

They say it’s a win for students, employers and the province.

Dr. Amy Warren, deputy provost and dean of graduate studies, says she is grateful to the Hebron Project for supporting the Graduate Internship Program, and that it is a “game-changer” for graduate students.

She says that every semester, graduate students visit the School of Graduate Studies looking for advice on how and where to get paid industry work experience.

She says that employers who have taken on graduate student interns are providing knowledge, skills and experience that, when coupled with students’ coursework, allow them to set a path toward a great career post-graduation.

“The program has also benefited from the dedication of the program co-ordinator, Xin Wang,” said Dr. Warren. “The funding, employer partners, graduate students and exceptional co-ordination resulted in a program that got off the ground quickly and within one year has already impacted almost 60 graduate students.”

Find more information about the Graduate Internship Program.

Are you an interested employer or student interested in participating? Get in touch!

With files from Xin Wang, career and employer relations co-ordinator, School of Graduate Studies, Memorial University.