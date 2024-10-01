Recognizing research

Research

By Jeff Green

The terms of reference and conditions for two of Memorial’s highest honours have recently changed.

The President’s Award for Outstanding Research (PAOR) and University Research Professor (URP) have been presented annually since 1984.

The award amount for PAOR has been increased to a one-time unrestricted research grant of $7,500 to be used at the recipient’s discretion to support future research and/or creative activity.

The URP honour, which carries with it the lifetime designation of University Research Professor, has been increased to a one-time unrestricted research grant of $25,000 to be expended within five years. The research grant is to be used at the recipient’s discretion with the sole purpose of supporting future research and/or creative activity.

The criteria for both awards have also been updated to highlight contributions to equity, diversity and inclusion and anti-racism (EDI-AR) and indigenization in research and/or other relevant activities. Applicants should explain considerations of EDI-AR and indigenization in research and/or other relevant activities. Student supervision, mentorship and partnership/collaboration involving EDI-AR and Indigenization target groups are also considered.

The updated guidelines for the PAOR are available here and updated guidelines for URP are available here.

Remarkable researchers

The PAOR recognizes early-career faculty who have made exceptional contributions to their disciplines and have demonstrated a potential to become international research leaders.

The URP recognizes faculty members who have demonstrated a consistently high level of scholarship in their field, including graduate student supervision and mentoring activities, and whose contributions to their discipline are of a significant international stature. The URP has acquired a designation above the rank of full professor. The title is the most prestigious award the university gives for research and/or creative activity.

Information session

The Office of the Vice-President (Research) invites those interested in applying for the awards, or who are in a position to encourage researchers to apply, to a virtual information session hosted by Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei, interim associate vice-president (Indigenous research).

The session will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 12 p.m. Please email for the log-in instructions.

Nov. 30 deadline

Completed nomination packages for both awards must be submitted electronically to the vice-president (research) by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these awards.