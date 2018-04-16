Research residencies

Research

By Jeff Green

Four researchers have been awarded 2017-18 Richard Marceau-Fogo Island Research Fellowships.

Dr. Diana Gustafson, professor of Social Science and Health in the Division of Community Health and Humanities, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Zaida Rahaman, assistant professor, School of Nursing; Dr. Nicole Snow, assistant professor, School of Nursing; and Dr. Roza Tchoukaleyska, assistant professor, Environmental Studies, School of Science and the Environment, Grenfell Campus, will each spend four weeks in residence on historic Fogo Island.

1/ Dr. Diana Gustafson Professor, social science and health, Division of Community Health and Humanities, Faculty of Medicine Photo: HSIMS 2/ Dr. Nicole Snow Assistant professor, School of Nursing Photo: Submitted 3/ Dr. Roza Tchoukaleyska Assistant professor, environmental studies, School of Science and the Environment, Grenfell Campus Photo: Lori Lee Pike

The recipients were chosen after a competitive application process.

“These researchers not only travel to one of the most historic and culturally significant areas of the province, but they have an opportunity to complete work that is helping boost Memorial’s global footprint for excellent research across the disciplines,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“I congratulate our latest fellows and thank the Shorefast Foundation for its continued support to Memorial research.”

University-community partnership

Created through a unique partnership between Memorial and the Shorefast Foundation — which is dedicated to the economic and cultural revitalization of Fogo Island and was founded by honorary degree recipient Dr. Zita Cobb — select faculty members are awarded the opportunity to travel to Fogo Island where they spend time in a home owned by the foundation.

There, the researchers complete the writing of a significant manuscript that disseminates the results of a major research project or complete work on a major work of artistic creation. They also participate in community engagement activities.

Last year, the fellowships were renamed in honour of the late Dr. Richard Marceau, who served as Memorial’s vice-president (research) from 2013-16 before he passed away.

Dr. Marceau played a significant role in the development of the fellowship program which grew out of the recommendations outlined in Memorial’s Strategic Research Intensity Plan — spearheaded by Dr. Marceau — which aims to strengthen all aspects of research at Memorial.

The plan both recognizes and supports the achievements of Memorial’s research-intensive faculty members.

2018-19 deadline

Applications for the 2018-19 Richard Marceau-Fogo Island Research Fellowships will be accepted by the Office of the Vice-President (Research) until May 16 by email.

Editor’s note: Photo not available for Dr. Zaida Rahaman, assistant professor, School of Nursing.