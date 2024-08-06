 Go to page content

Saving salmon

Memorial researchers examine Exploits River salmon populations

Aug. 6, 2024

By Nicole Squires

The Exploits River is the largest river on the island of Newfoundland, spanning 237 kms. But for its size, it underperforms when it comes to salmon numbers. Two Memorial researchers want to find out why.

In partnership with Environment Resources Management Association (ERMA)Drs. Craig Purchase and Shawn Leroux, Department of Biology, Faculty of Science, have received $1.2 million for a multi-year project on Exploits River Atlantic salmon.

They’ll be part of a collaborative team facilitated by ERMA with the goal of improving the productivity of Atlantic salmon.

The Government of Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Foundation (AERF), funded the project, titled Exploits River Atlantic Salmon Collaborative Watershed Restoration Approach. 

The Exploits River at sunset
The Exploits River at sunset
Photo: Dr. Craig Purchase

For the next three years, the researchers will investigate bottlenecks that might limit freshwater productivity of wild Atlantic salmon in Newfoundland and research the effectiveness of potential ecosystem restorations or enhancements.

Gudie Hutchings, minister, Rural Economic Development, and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of Diane Lebouthillier, minister, Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, made the funding announcement at the Salmonid Interpretation Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor on July 12.

An additional $133,012 has been awarded to Drs. Purchase and Leroux for related projects on the Exploits River by the Foundation for the Conservation for Atlantic Salmon.

Priority species

With a multi-year approach, the project will examine spawning areas and food resources of Atlantic salmon, a priority species in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The researchers hope that through this examination they will help increase salmon populations and develop restoration and enhancement approaches that are useful across other watersheds — areas of land that catch rain and snow that then drains into a marsh, stream, river, lake or groundwater.

“The Exploits is by far the biggest watershed on this island, and it’s a really good news story, what’s happened with salmon on this river for the past 40-50 years,” said Dr. Purchase. “But it is an underperformer for its size . . . the Exploits has the most salmon, but it doesn’t have as many per average unit habitat. Part of this project is to investigate why.”

During his address at the funding announcement, Dr. Craig Purchase noted that “[He is] a salmon biologist, and [Dr. Leroux] is an ecosystem ecologist, and so [they] are putting together both of [their] strengths here to put things in the bigger picture.”

Joining this project’s MUN HQP research team is one full-time technician, a postdoctoral fellow, a PhD student and an M.Sc. student. Several B.Sc. students, including three this first summer, will also help with the research, gaining valuable experience in the field.

Education and community-building

This and related projects in the area will also provide opportunities for skills development, promote education about this priority species and the importance of watershed restoration to the species in the area. The team is also hoping to encourage outreach and engage the surrounding communities.

Exploits River worksite, a white trailer on the bank of the Exploits River.
Exploits River worksite
Photo: Dr. Craig Purchase

“Maybe we will be able to predict across the landscape why some parts of the watershed are better producers than other parts. If that’s the case, then we hope to be able to apply that across different watersheds and systems, and different community groups can then use the tools that we will develop here.”

Protecting coastal ecosystems

As part of the Oceans Protection Plan, activities funded under AERF help address the root causes of impacts on coastal aquatic ecosystems, and help protect and restore aquatic habitat for Canada’s coastlines, estuaries and inland regions.

“This is a fantastic opportunity, and I congratulate Drs. Purchase and Leroux for their vital research on enhancing the freshwater productivity of Atlantic salmon in Newfoundland,” said Dr. Travis Fridgen, dean of Memorial’s Faculty of Science.

“I look forward to their collaboration with ERMA on the Exploits River Atlantic salmon ecosystem. This project exemplifies Memorial University’s commitment to impactful research that preserves our coastal ecosystems, reinforcing our province’s leadership in environmental stewardship.”

Nicole Squires is a communications advisor in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University. She can be reached at n.squires@mun.ca.

