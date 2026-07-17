Supporting defence

Research

By Michelle Osmond

Memorial University is supporting Canada’s defence priorities as one of the founding members of the first integrated Canadian Arctic Maritime Security Consortium.

Memorial’s President Janet Morrison joined six other partners on July 14 at a signing ceremony during the Maritime Arctic Security and Safety Conference in St. John’s.

The group represents end-to-end maritime capability to support Canada’s evolving defence priorities while strengthening Atlantic Canada’s role in the country’s sovereign defence industrial base.

President Morrison says the university’s Marine Institute will provide unique capabilities in marine education, applied research, operational testing and Arctic training.

“We look forward to working with our partners to develop the skilled people, technologies and operational solutions needed to support Canada’s evolving maritime and defence priorities,” Dr. Morrison said.

The consortium is designed to accelerate the transition of Canadian-led capabilities into defence and security programs that support Arctic operations, maritime surveillance, autonomous systems, workforce development, industrial and technological benefits and next-generation defence capabilities.

Together, the partners will help position Atlantic Canada as a leader in Canada’s next generation of Arctic and maritime security.

“The Marine Institute’s strength in partnership is highlighted in this groundbreaking agreement,” said Dr. Paul Brett, interim deputy provost (Marine Institute) and executive director (professional and continuing education). “We have forged a long-standing relationship across all corners of marine and Arctic operations, and we are well positioned to deliver on the mandate of the consortium.”

A key early initiative is the development of a Canadian Centre of Excellence for Maritime and Arctic Training, bringing together advanced simulation, operational training, applied research and digital technologies to prepare Canada’s future Arctic workforce while supporting the evolving needs of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Coast Guard and Canada’s marine industries.

Other founding members of the consortium are Calian, Genoa Design International, Horizon Naval Engineering, Newdock, PolArctic Canada and the Arctic Economic Development Corporation.

Read more about the announcement.