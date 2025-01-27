Research

By Jackey Locke

A film that explores the origins of Ghana’s kente fabric, its intricate artistry, captivating history and timeless beauty will be screened at Memorial University during Black History Month.

A screening of Kente takes place on Monday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. in UC-3015 on Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

UNESCO list

The film is a culture story documentary that also delves into how the iconic kente textile has evolved beyond being the cloth of Ghanaian royalty to become a global political symbol of resistance among human rights activists.

Award-winning journalist Amma Prempeh, who produced, directed and funded the film, will participate in the screening, along with Osei-Bonsu Safo-Kantanka, the monarchical historian in charge of language, history, archaeology and cultural research for the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asante Kingdom, and an expert on the kente cloth.

Kente cloth was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2024.

The recognition acknowledges the cloth’s cultural and historical significance.

Indigenization at Memorial

The screening ties in with the research of Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei, associate vice-president (Indigenous research).

His recent project, African Elders Critical Teachings as Epistemic Reforms, is funded by a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council’s Insight Development Grant.

Dr. Adjei says through indigenization, Memorial can develop learners who know how to not only localize the global, but globalize the local.

He says the search for educational futures of the present and next generations has “taken us to almost every unimaginable place in the education system except where it matters most: Indigenous elders and knowledge holders.”

“The wisdom of our elders and knowledge holders lies in the brevity of their thoughts, especially their enviable skills to utilize cultural images, symbols and artistic expressions such as Kente fabric to carry rich and deep knowledge of our world and place in it,” said Dr. Adjei.

“The screening of the Kente fabric documentary and the visiting of Elder Osei-Bonsu Safo-Kantanka are examples of how Memorial University can draw on elders’ critical teachings to impart invaluable lessons about the world as seen through the eyes of Indigenous Peoples.”

The Office of the Vice President (Research) and Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism, is presenting the event as part of Black History Month.

In addition to the documentary screening, Osei-Bonsu Safo-Kantanka will meet with key members of the university community and present a lecture titled Indigenous African Symbolism and Art Forms: Philosophical and Spiritual Implications for Teaching and Learning on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 1-3 p.m. in CSF-1302.