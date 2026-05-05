Unlocking the potential

Research

By Jeff Green and Grant Loveys

Memorial University is creating a unique talent pipeline to ensure the next generation of engineers can tackle technological challenges associated with the booming wind energy industry.

The group, led by principal investigator Dr. Lihong Zhang, professor and head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, is forming an interdisciplinary training program with world-class experts and access to specialized facilities here and abroad.

The goal is to address ineffective wind energy operations caused by mechanical and electrical faults, especially in harsh environments.

Recent federal funding will support mentorship and collaborations with more than 50 post-doctoral fellows and graduate and undergraduate students, and help them learn to use advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and sensors, for autonomous monitoring of wind energy. The training will prepare them for jobs in the workforce.

“This research will promote sustainability towards a green society, especially significant for Canada in the context of pressing energy demand and climate change challenges,” explained Dr. Zhang. “With our partner institutions, we are building something great. We are so lucky for this funding.”

To support the work, he and his group, which includes co-investigators Dr. Trung Duong, Canada Excellence Research Chair in next generation communication technologies, and Dr. Bing Chen, UArctic research chair in marine and coastal environmental engineering, have been awarded $1.65 million from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council’s (NSERC) Collaborative Research and Training Experience (CREATE) program, which was announced on April 21.

Their project, Sustainable Offshore and Onshore Wind Energy for Green Societies: Intelligent Operation, Early Fault Tracking and Environmental Alignment (SWIFT), will be the first of its kind in Canada.

‘Booming industry’

Dr. Zhang says wind energy systems have become increasingly more complex, incorporating advanced turbines, storage, power electronics and real-time controls.

Mechanical faults in turbines, electrical and thermal issues in storage units, and weaknesses in power transmission can reduce efficiency, increase operational risks and raise costs.

“Canadians will benefit from this project, seeing more dedicated HQP working in the booming wind energy industry.” — Dr. Lihong Zhang

At the same time, wind farms face environmental challenges, particularly the risk of bird/bat collisions with turbine blades, which raises ecological concerns and threatens biodiversity and habitat disturbance near installations.

That’s where the SWIFT program comes in.

Dr. Zhang and his collaborators want to ensure a new generation of innovators has the knowledge and skills to identify, prevent, assess and find solutions to emerging problems.

“Canadians will benefit from this project, seeing more dedicated HQP [highly qualified personnel] working in the booming wind energy industry. These HQP will bring the expertise on renewable energy harvesting, power systems, digital twin sensors, autonomous monitoring and quantum technology, among others.”

‘Excellent opportunity’

One of those emerging researchers is Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al Saaideh, a post-doctoral researcher working with Dr. Zhang.

Dr. Al Saaideh is enthusiastic about the project and its potential for research growth.

“This is the first time I’ve been involved in a project of this scale,” he said. “It has significantly expanded my knowledge and provides an excellent opportunity to collaborate with researchers in wind energy and across other engineering disciplines. It’s a strong starting point for my career.”

Quantum funding

In addition to securing funding from NSERC’s CREATE program, Dr. Zhang also received Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council funding for two quantum science and engineering projects. That funding was announced on April 16.

His project, Quantum-Optimized Stealth Antennas and Metasurfaces for Low-Observable UAVs, received $25,000 from the Alliance International Catalyst Quantum grants program. His co-principal investigator is Dr. Reza Shahidi, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

And, he received $25,000 for the project, Quantum Electronic Design Automation for Automated Synthesis of Delta-Sigma Modulators, from the G7 Countries Alliance International Catalyst Quantum Grants Program.

Dr. Zhang says the quantum projects, as well as the SWIFT program, will provide students with practical training.

“Advanced technology, such as AI, quantum and digital twin, will be better studied,” he added. “Public engagement, including university collaboration and industry and government partnership, will be highly promoted.”

Strong network

Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research and innovation), says the combined NSERC funding will bolster Memorial’s research capacity in key areas.

“Through the continued support of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, our researchers, and their entire team of collaborators, are building a strong network ensuring students and post-doctoral fellows have exceptional research experiences. Warm congratulations on this milestone.”