Advocacy, mentorship, solidarity

By Claire Carter

The first group on campus dedicated to supporting and removing barriers for racialized graduate students has officially launched at Memorial University.

The Racialized Graduate Student Collective (RGSC) is based in the Faculty of Education.

The collective is a student-led initiative that provides peers a space to feel safe and brave to express themselves, share experiences and build community.

“Our collective is committed to fostering a culture of equity, diversity, inclusion, anti-racism, and de-colonization within the Faculty of Education, advocating for systemic change and amplifying the voices of racialized scholars,” said Monica Murias Cato.

In their words, the group’s main goals are to cultivate joy and contribute to knowledge production.

“This joy can be seen as a powerful act of resistance against the spirit-killing systems of oppression.” — Abu Arif

The collective will ensure their voices are reflected in research and publications using methods and ideas informed by the members’ unique realities, experiences and perspectives.

“We are inspired by decolonial scholar Dr. Kakali Bhattcharya, who emphasizes that “living in joy and spreading joy are not antithetical to activist or advocacy work”,” shared Abu Arif, chair. “The collective prioritizes fostering joy among racialized graduate students. This joy can be seen as a powerful act of resistance against the spirit-killing systems of oppression.”

Membership is open to all racialized graduate students in the Faculty of Education. The faculty welcomes students from across Canada and more than 20 countries, from Bangladesh to the U.S.

Dr. Pamela Osmond-Johnson, dean, says the faculty aims to support and be inclusive to all students.

“The racialized student collective is an important addition as our student population continues to grow and diversify,” she said. “We are hopeful that the collective can be a safe space and a source of much-needed mentorship and guidance.”

Holding open doors

Racialized graduate students, particularly international students, may face unique challenges in academia, and the group aims to address these challenges through advocacy, mentorship and solidarity.

“We have lived the experiences of fresh racialized graduate students and understand the fears and anxieties,” said Priscilla Tsuasam. “By sharing our stories, experiences and hardships, we connect and help others open up and accept help. After all, a good leader is not always the one who leads the way, but most importantly, the one who holds the door for others to enter.”

The executive committee is comprised of Esther Osei-Nkansah, Grace Inyamu Amako, Ms. Tsuasam, Mx. Arif, Ms. Murias Cato and Alejandra Escobedo. The group has a non-hierarchal structure.

Ms. Osei Nkansah says she got involved due to a deep-seated need for community, support and a platform for advocacy.

“Being an international student from a racialized background can be daunting at times,” she shared. “Being involved in the collective offers me a sanctuary where I can connect with others who understand these unique experiences, provide support, advocate for members and build connections with fellow graduate students and mentors who share similar cultural and professional interests.”

The collective will host both academic and social programming. Programs include a writers’ circle and community nights, where racialized students can connect and receive peer support.

“We also host special events for personal and academic growth, tailored to the needs of racialized graduate students,” said Ms. Inyamu Amako.

The writers’ circle will take place Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. Community nights and special events will be offered throughout the year, in partnership with on- and off-campus service providers to ensure comprehensive resources and opportunities.

“We are looking forward to celebrating many milestones together, and welcome the Faculty of Education and Memorial University community to join and celebrate with us,” said Ms. Escobedo.

Meetings will take place every Tuesday and Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., starting Sept. 11. Learn more on the Racialized Graduate Student Collective webpage. Event information will also be shared on the Faculty of Education’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

The Racialized Graduate Student Collective is welcoming new members. If you are interested in joining, get in touch.