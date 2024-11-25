‘Dedication and passion’

Student Life

By Kim Devlin and Kelly Foss

When McCrae Best heard that he was to receive federal funding designated for heart and brain research, his first text was to his grandmother.

“I got a phone call from her and within 20 minutes I was receiving text messages from everyone in the family,” he said. “It was a long process, and I really didn’t think I was going to get it. When I heard, I was over the moon.”

The multi-year Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Personnel Awards for Indigenous Scholars aim to reduce financial barriers, enabling outstanding scholars to focus on their studies, undertake a program of research and engage with mentors as part of their training and development. Both Mr. Best and School of Pharmacy student Olivia Perry were selected.

Funding for the awards comes from the Canadian Brain Research Fund, an arrangement between the Government of Canada, through Health Canada, and Brain Canada Foundation; the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Canada’s federal health research funding agency, and its institute of Circulatory and Respiratory Health; and the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canada’s health charity dedicated to heart disease and stroke.

McCrae Best

Born in Saudia Arabia to Canadian parents, Mr. Best grew up in Newfoundland and Labrador and feels he has “always been around” Memorial University.

“I went to pre-school here when I was little and then ended up coming back for my undergrad, a bachelor of science in biochemistry,” he said.

In September 2023 he began a master’s program in the Faculty of Medicine under Dr. Jacqueline Vanderluit’s supervision.

“Our faculty is so supportive, and the program has been a delight.” — McCrae Best

Together they are investigating whether omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and neurodegeneration post-stroke by looking at human neurons derived from stem cells.

“If you have a high risk of stroke in your family, or through lifestyle choices, having a high omega-3 content in your diet will reduce that risk,” said Mr. Best. “What we’re looking at is, after you’ve had a stroke, can omega-3 content be used as a post-stroke therapy to help with recovery?”

Mr. Best will receive almost $42,000 over two years, allowing him to focus on his research.

“Working in a lab is challenging, but rewarding, for sure,” he said. “This funding will also make it easier to do day-to-day things outside of the lab. I know graduate students who have not been so lucky and they really struggle maintaining a part-time job on the side. This takes some of the pressure off.”

He gives thanks to Dr. Vanderluit and Dr. Rodney Russell, vice-dean of research in the Faculty of Medicine, for helping him with his research and being influential in his journey so far.

“They have been amazing. Our faculty is so supportive, and the program has been a delight. I’ve really enjoyed being here.”

Olivia Perry

Dr. Perry, who earned a doctor of pharmacy degree at Memorial, was born and raised in York Harbour, N.L. and is a member of the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation.

She is currently working towards finishing a research-based master of science (Pharmacy) degree at Memorial while she works as a clinical pharmacist.

Dr. Perry says her parents have been a source of support and encouragement throughout her studies, which, in turn, taught her to have pride in her accomplishments.

As well, her father suffered a life-altering stroke that fuelled her inspiration to research the changes that occur in brain blood vessels as part of hemorrhagic stroke.

Dr. Perry’s project is titled Quantification of Neurovasculature Changes in a Post-Hemorrhagic Stroke Animal Model.

The study aims to quantify blood vessel parameters, such as volume and connectivity, throughout the brain before and after stroke.

“Unfortunately, there is no medicine to treat outcomes for hemorrhagic stroke patients, except for surgical intervention because we still don’t fully understand how to fix the vessels that rupture and heal the surrounding tissue,” said Dr. Perry. “Therefore, foundational studies to define the cerebrovascular changes associated with hemorrhagic stroke are still needed.”

Her supervisors are Dr. Noriko Daneshtalab, School of Pharmacy, and Dr. Michael Doschak, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, University of Alberta.

“Dedication and passion are pivotal to success.” — Dr. Olivia Perry

Dr. Perry’s research funding is valued at $25,000. The funding will allow her to integrate both clinical practice and research into her career moving forward, she says. She enjoys her work as a clinical pharmacist with N.L. Health Services and plans to continue on this path while diversifying her research and academic endeavours as opportunities arise.

Dr. Perry says she aspires to be a role model for youth living in rural, remote, northern and/or Indigenous communities that may have limited access to advanced courses or extracurricular activities, like she did growing up.

“Entering post-secondary education can seem daunting, and one may question whether they will be able to reach their goals,” she said. “Dedication and passion are pivotal to success.”

Katie Greene, senior vice-president, N.L., N.S. and PEI, Heart & Stroke, says the organization is “thrilled” to be a part of the Memorial University students’ journey.

“Their work will make a lasting impact within the heart and brain research space, while also improving equitable health care for Indigenous communities by closing the gaps they face when receiving care and support,” she said.