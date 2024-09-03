Student Life

By Memorial University

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Memorial University’s campuses come alive at the start of fall semester, and this year will be no different.

Fall welcome activities are underway as Memorial students arrive for the first time or return to campus on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Fall welcome events

Fall welcome is filled with in-person and virtual events to help inform, engage and excite Memorial’s students.

Student Life has a full schedule of activities and events planned for fall 2024, which everyone can follow along with on Student Life’s Facebook and Instagram.

There is something for every interest: café concerts, gaming and trivia nights, garden walks, yoga, the cultural fashion show and MUNDay Funday!

The entire events schedule can be found on the Student Life website.

Ever wonder who is behind the magic of our welcome events?

Our dedicated Memorial student leaders have been hard at work all summer, planning an incredible fall welcome.

Be sure to visit your favourite events in the schedule and meet some of the amazing students shaping your university experience!

Orientation Day

Orientation Day is an unforgettable start to a student’s university journey, where exciting adventures, new friendships and endless opportunities await.

It starts with the academic matriculation ceremony in the Field House at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m.

Memorial University students will be officially welcomed by senior leaders, students, alumni, live music and Sammy the Sea-Hawk!

From there, student leaders will walk students to academic orientation for specific faculties or schools.

If a student is still exploring, there are special sessions called Design Your Life where leaders guide students to that session, too.

More information about each academic orientation session in MUN 101.

MUN 101

MUN 101 is Memorial’s online early orientation and transition program.

In just one hour, students learn about the resources, services and opportunities that exist for them at Memorial — setting them on the path to student success!

The course is delivered in Brightspace, Memorial’s learning management system, and contains information and resources to support student success, academically and non-academically.

All new undergraduate students are automatically enrolled in MUN 101.

Welcome packages

Students can collect Memorial swag in welcome packages!

Welcome packages will be given out on the third floor of the University Centre from 9 a.m.–to 4 p.m, Monday to Friday, starting on Monday, Sept. 4 until Friday, Sept. 13.

Pre-term preparation

Registration inquiries

The Office of the Registrar can answer any immediate registration inquiries from students.

Students can email registrar@mun.ca for registration questions or general and enrolment verification questions.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Office of the Registrar will be open for regular business hours, from 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Cashiers Office

The Cashiers Office is responsible for managing the payment of tuition and fees.

The deadline to pay fall semester fees is Wednesday, Sept. 4. Tuition and fees can be paid online.

Visit the Cashiers Office website to learn about more payment methods.

The Cashiers Office is temporarily located in A-1004A in the Arts and Administration building. No cash payments for student accounts are currently accepted at this location. Debit payments are available.

Parking

The pay-per-use areas will be in effect; the Passport Parking Canada app can be used for payment.