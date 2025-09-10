From classroom to campus job

Student Life

By Lisa Pendergast

Working on Memorial’s campuses is more than just a paycheque — it’s an opportunity to develop new skills, meet people and connect with your university community.

Students can take advantage of these opportunities during Campus Employment Week, taking place Sept. 12–19 and offered by Career Services, Student Life.

On Friday, Sept. 12, job opportunities will be posted with Memorial’s Undergraduate Career Experience Program (MUCEP) and the International Student Work Experience Program (ISWEP).

Danielle Jackson, manager at Career Services, says one of the strengths of the two programs is that students don’t have to go through the job hunt process alone.

“From one-on-one advising to workshops to our Memorial’s Online Record of Experience work sessions, we provide the support students need to get the most out of their campus employment,” she said. “It’s not just about finding a job, it’s about gaining confidence, building transferable skills and connecting with the campus community.”

Memorial University students Rafika Rahman and Victoria Simmons share their different, but equally rewarding, experiences with campus employment below. Read on to hear their thoughts.

LP: Could you tell me a little about yourselves and how you became students at Memorial?

RR: My name is Rafika and I am from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

I’m in the second-last semester of a bachelor of business administration degree. I chose Memorial for its vibrant campus life, affordability and its academic excellence. Other than that, I enjoy retail therapy and coffee.

VS: My name is Victoria, I use she/her pronouns and I’ve lived in Mount Pearl, N.L., for most of my life.

I’m doing gender studies and French as a double major, and I chose Memorial because it was close to home.

I am really into reading, writing and exploring film through a feminist lens.

LP: How are you involved with campus employment?

RR: I have had MUCEP positions every semester, from research to events to communications.

My fifth MUCEP was as a marketing assistant at the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL), where I realized that I really like marketing.

This led to marketing roles with The Commons and the QEII Library. I have learned about so many options in the marketing field from social media management to data analysis.

Every position is helping me reach my career goals.

VS: I heard about MUCEP through Career Services.

I wanted something here on campus that would fit with my studies and I found a job I love, researching cinema magazines.

Last year I focused on different women writers from the 1930s and how women were represented in the media. I researched the “rivalry” between Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo, who had never even met.

It was fascinating to look at the ways that women are treated in the media.

I even presented my research online at a conference in Quebec. It was a really big learning opportunity for me and I’m very grateful.

LP: How has your MUCEP experience influenced and supported your time at Memorial?

RR: My degree doesn’t have a co-op. program, so MUCEP gave me hands-on experience in the field.

At CITL, I got to build the Instagram page from scratch. Working with The Commons, I promoted services like scanning, tutoring and 3D printing.

At the QEII library, I worked on making library services relatable. Did you know there is a map room students can use? There are maps on movies, fashion, even Winnie the Pooh, Narnia and the Lord of the Rings.

These roles taught me about strategy, scheduling and analysis. It really helped me understand that marketing is so broad with so many career paths. MUCEP changed my life completely!

VS: I chose this position to improve my French and it’s been so valuable to speak French in a professional setting. My advisor has been incredibly supportive.

A highlight was presenting at the conference, that I mentioned. The six-minute video presentation was the result of nine months of research.

As stressful as it could be, I love looking at media now and thinking, “How are women or queer people or other marginalized groups being represented in media?” And now I appreciate how much time and effort goes into these presentations.

I’d like to do my PhD eventually. I’ve been thinking about how films were being shown to people 100 years ago. It seems so long ago, but a lot of the things that we think about now, people were also thinking about then.

That’s just what I want to do forever, I think.

LP: Is there anything else you would like to share?

RR: There’s a misconception that a MUCEP is “just a student position.” They’re not.

You can tailor them to your degree and build your resumé or portfolio. Students should apply to help them with job opportunities after graduating.

VS: I’d like to echo that. A job on campus allows you to connect with people that you might not have connected with before. You get to apply classroom skills in a real-world setting. The hours are really flexible, too.

MUCEP helps you branch out and realize there’s so much you can do on campus, or even in the world, that you might not have thought of before.

Ready to find a job that’s right for you? Jobs will be posted on Friday, Sept. 12. Learn more and apply here!