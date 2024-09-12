 Go to page content

Hello students!

A message from Memorial’s provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore

Student Life

Sept. 12, 2024

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

It’s been just over a week since the first day of classes and the new semester energy across campuses is still going strong.

If you are new to university, I hope you are finding your footing and beginning to settle into your class schedule.

There is a lot to take in during Memorial’s welcome season and I hope you feel at home here.

Enjoy these first few weeks and don’t worry if you find yourself lost on the way to class. It can take time to figure out the best paths around campuses.

Whether new or returning, you’re likely filled with anticipation for what lies ahead this academic term.

You’ve got this, and our team is here to support you now and throughout the year.

Large blue cut-out letters spell "MUN"; a student and her parent stand next to the sign for selfies.

For most of September, orientation activities are taking place across the St. John’s campus.

You can also find campus-specific orientation information on each campus website.

This is week two of three weeks of orientation activities happening in St. John’s, and I encourage you all to get involved.

Check out the student unions’ orientation schedule.

There is something for everyone, and activities run throughout September.

Trivia nights, café concerts, information sessions and a welcome concert at the Breezeway presented by MUNSU fill out the rest of this week — you won’t want to miss it!

If you have questions about your university experience, drop into the ASK Here desk in UC-3005. The ASK Here desk serves as an information hub for campus-related inquiries.

Three students wearing red Ask Me shirts smile at the camera

All questions are welcome so please don’t hesitate to stop by.

The more you get involved, the more your time at Memorial will be enriching and rewarding!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to stay up-to-date on what is happening at the university.

We will also connect with you regularly at your @mun.ca email, sharing important news and updates for students.

I wish you all the best for a safe, happy and productive semester!

Dr. Jennifer Lokash is the provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore at Memorial University. She can be reached at vpacad@mun.ca.

