Limitless leadership

Accelerated leadership initiative for high-potential undergraduate women

Jan. 20, 2025

By Lisa Pendergast

Are you a woman undergraduate at Memorial? Are you interested in leadership?

Do you know there is an exciting opportunity at the university to unlock your potential? 

The program

The first cohort of the Limitless Leadership Program started in September 2024.

The program offers leadership-themed workshops, one-to-one coaching and professional networking to women at Memorial University.  

Jillian Moran is a French student and Limitless Leadership Program participant at Memorial.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Megan Colbourne, a program participant and human biosciences student, says the program differs from other learning experiences. 

“We may be told at some point in our lives that we excel as students or are a good leader, but rarely do we have the opportunity to learn how to develop those skills,” she said. “So often in school we receive critical feedback, which is good, and are taught to focus on improving our weaknesses. In the Limitless Leadership Program, we focus on identifying our strengths and figuring out what we are good at, which is refreshing.” 

The first cohort of the Limitless Leadership Program.
Photo: Submitted

The concept

The program started thanks to a generous gift of start-up funding from Peg Hunter (B.Comm.(Hons.)(Co-op.)’82, a Memorial University alumna and the 2021 J.D. Eaton Alumni Tribute Award recipient for her many contributions to the Memorial community.  

“The benefit of female leadership is well documented but the numbers at senior levels remain stubbornly sub-par,” said Ms. Hunter. “Helping our future leaders get a head start in leadership skills development, and an understanding of the environment in which they will lead, will help to change that. And I’m blown away by the calibre of this first cohort. The future is bright!” 

Kathleen (Katie) Staubitzer
Photo: Submitted

The students

Currently, the program consists of undergraduate women from several programs and faculties across Memorial.

Their diverse stories and interests have enriched the experience, according to Katie Staubitzer, a bachelor of commerce (co-operative education) student.

“My favourite experience in the program so far has definitely been working alongside driven women in the program,” Ms. Staubitzer said. “Each of them has their own diverse background and skill set, and after every session I find myself inspired to be the best version of myself and to keep growing and learning.” 

The opportunity

Applications for the 2025-26 class are now available.

If you know an undergraduate student with great leadership potential, learn more about the program description and schedule, and encourage a student to apply today.

Additionally, faculty and staff can nominate a student by applying on their behalf. 

Kirmi Choksi
Photo: Submitted

Kirmi Choksi, a communications and English student, says she is glad she applied.

She says the Limitless Leadership Program not only validates women and their set of skills, it also helps shape and encourage further action and thought in whatever professional field they may be pursuing.

“It offers a new set of skills and tools in your kit, through a variety of opportunities from real-life experience to networking,” said Ms. Choksi. “It is helping shape a new generation of women with confidence.”

More information

The Limitless Leadership team is actively building a community of support to ensure the program’s longevity.

If you are interested in engaging with the program, from becoming an angel investor to being a panel speaker to giving networking support, call Sarah Barlett, program manager, Limitless Leadership, at 709-864-3142 or connect via email.

Lisa Pendergast is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Associate Vice-President (Academic) and Dean of Students. She can be reached at lpendergast@mun.ca.

