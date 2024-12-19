Reflecting on student services

Student Life

By Jennifer Batten and Lisa Pendergast

Dr. Donna Hardy Cox is a pioneer in the professionalization of student affairs and services in Canada.

Her scholar/practitioner lens in this field has led to the design and launch of the first graduate program in post-secondary student services in Canada and co-creation of the first Canadian Institute in Student Services. She has co-edited two foundational textbooks on serving diverse students and understanding student services in Canadian higher education.

Her leadership roles at Memorial University have included School of Social Work dean, (the first) director of student development and associate vice-president (academic) and dean of students. Dr. Hardy Cox is a full professor in the School of Social Work, holds a cross-appointment to the Faculty of Education and is a registered social worker.

In this Q&A with the Gazette, she reflects on past and present supports and services offered to Memorial University students and what is next.

LP: How did you get interested in the area of student affairs and services?

DHC: When I think about my student services journey at Memorial, it’s incredible to see not only how much has evolved, but also how many challenges and opportunities remain the same.

As a social work student, I was deeply involved in student leadership and volunteerism. I represented the School of Social Work with the student union before I moved into the role of vice-president internal. That experience offered powerful insight into the possibilities to make a difference. Incredible mentors and professors inspired me to take on projects that planted the seeds for my future interest in this field.

One of the proudest moments was coordinating the partnerships between the student union, the community and then president, Dr. Harris, to co-found the Student Volunteer Bureau. To this day, the Student Volunteer Bureau continues to thrive with this partnership.

During graduate school at Carleton, I volunteered on a residence management committee. It was there that a mentor introduced me to the extensive range of specialty graduate degrees in the United States and suggested a career in student services – encouragement that really aligned with my passion to build community in universities.

The University of Maine provided the doctoral experience to inform a path in this field. At the time there wasn’t a graduate program in student services in this area in Canada, but I was determined to share this expertise back home.

LP: What were student services like at Memorial at the time?

DHC: When I returned to Memorial to work in student services, there was a strong foundation, but also gaps that needed addressing. Retention and creating a sense of connection for first year students were major areas of focus. We didn’t have a structured welcome, MUN 101 and orientation programs, that we enjoy today.

We initiated a summer bridging program for first year students. It was an ambitious idea at the time, and we faced pushback. Some thought it would be too risky to bring a group of young students into residence over the summer. So, a colleague and I decided to move into residence ourselves as chaperones. I have lasting memories from hatching Sammy the Sea-Hawk as our mascot; to welcome barbecues; and training peer helpers to build school spirit and a sense of belonging.

Thirty years ago, when campus employment centres were being eliminated, we secured bridge funding to create what is now Memorial’s Centre for Career Development. A resource that still supports students in experiential learning and their transition from university to the workforce.

I continue to be passionate about improving accessibility for students with disabilities. Carleton University introduced me to one of the most advanced residence support systems in Canada. I saw first-hand what was possible at Memorial. We secured funding for a coordinator dedicated to disability services, to create the Glenn Roy Blundon Centre.

JB: Have things changed since the pandemic?

DHC: In many ways it feels like the pandemic changed everything, offering both gifts and challenges. None of us – learners, teachers, administrators, staff – had a roadmap for managing what hit us in March 2020. A time of incredible disruption forced us to innovate in ways we might not have otherwise. This meant shifting services online for thousands of students overnight. We learned a lot about flexibility and meeting people where they were.

The pandemic also highlighted the diversity of our students’ needs. Some learners thrived in the online environment, while others struggled with isolation and mental health challenges. It became clear that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. I am so proud of how Memorial teams empowered one another to solve problems, creatively, and support students in highly individualized ways.

JB: Where are we now with student services at Memorial?

DHC: Right now, I’d say we’re at a critical juncture, not just at Memorial, but across higher education in general. The world is changing rapidly, and students are grappling with a multitude of personal, local and global issues. Teams of professionals in residences, wellness and counseling, and student life/support are stepping up to the challenge to support students in their academic journeys.

JB: What does the future hold for student success at Memorial?



DHC: I think the future of student success at Memorial lies in the ability to be responsive to the changing nature of higher education and evolving needs of students.

One of the current initiatives I’m optimistic about is the Education Accord NL, which is mapping out a 10-year plan to ensure high quality education.

Memorial’s focus on strategic enrolment and retention planning and the student portfolio’s framework for data-informed decision-making are key to attracting and retaining students.

Technology is also key. Tools like AI are revolutionizing how we teach and how we learn. But no matter how advanced the technology becomes, I believe we must hold onto the human connection. Students need to feel that they are seen, heard and valued and that’s something no app or algorithm can replace. Institutions will continue to rise to these challenges, finding new and innovative ways to support student success while holding onto our core values.

Lastly, in celebration of Memorial’s s upcoming hundredth anniversary, I am working on a “100 years of student life” project. This project will visually honour a century of student life through friendships formed in residence, classrooms, sports, clubs and societies, the Breezeway or walking across the stage of convocation. The project is a reminder of resilience, creativity and community spirit.

From starting new programs to navigating the challenges of the pandemic, it continues to be a privilege to be part of this community and curate this project. I look forward to the next century of memories waiting to be made.