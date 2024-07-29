Respect and support

Student Life

By Leisha Toory

As the founder of the Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Award nominated-Period Priority Project, I have dedicated my efforts to promoting menstrual equity across Canada, primarily in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This article aims to highlight the unique challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in managing their menstrual health. Through personal testimonies, policy evaluations and recommendations, I seek to address accessibility issues, enhance public awareness and provide practical advice for those struggling with menstrual health.

With this in mind, I interviewed Stephanie Evans, a Memorial University graduate in social work with disabilities and a deep passion for mental health and disability advocacy, from St. John’s, N.L.

Accessing menstrual products and facilities

Ms. Evans’ experience reflects a common struggle faced by many individuals with disabilities: the financial burden of menstrual products.

She says that when she was younger, it was a struggle to afford menstrual products because they were “so darn expensive,” especially considering her expenses for mobility devices, medications and medical appointments related to her disability.

“I strongly believe that menstrual products should be provided for free to everyone,” Ms. Evans said. “They can be pretty costly, and individuals who cannot afford them often resort to improvised alternatives, which can be embarrassing. I remember a time when I didn’t have a menstrual product and had to use tissues. Other kids would laugh at me, and I felt very embarrassed, but I didn’t have the right products.”

She argues that menstrual hygiene products are a basic necessity, and one’s financial situation should not determine access to them.

The embarrassment and stress of using improvised alternatives is a reality for many.

It is crucial to ensure that everyone can manage their periods with dignity and without financial strain.

Evaluation of current policies and facilities

Policies are falling short because there is a lack of policies related to supporting people with disabilities and their menstruation health.

Examples include restroom accessibility, availability of adaptive products, accommodation policies and emergency access.

Ms. Evans says it’s difficult for anyone to deal with, let alone individuals with a disability.

She also says it feels like people with disabilities are often overlooked, especially when it comes to period products.

“Depending on the disability, using the products can be tough. For example, those with mobility or sensory issues might struggle, and those with catheters might have leaks due to limited product options. Plus, people with pain conditions may find it especially hard to deal with the increased discomfort during their periods.”

She suggests creating focus groups to get input from people with disabilities in order to make periods more comfortable for them.

Enhancing public awareness campaigns

Public awareness campaigns must be tailored to address the unique menstrual health needs of individuals with disabilities.

Ms. Evans says getting the right information can be “tricky” because people with different disabilities may need different kinds of menstruation support.

She says she wasn’t taught about periods in school and that no one explained what would happen to her — and only found out when it happened to her.

“I believe that starting these conversations earlier in life can help individuals with disabilities be more prepared for this natural process,” she said. “Also, caregivers of people with disabilities need more resources and training to provide support with menstrual health. There seems to be a stigma around the idea that people with disabilities shouldn’t have periods, but it’s important to understand that they have every right to manage their menstrual health and deserve respect and support.”

She says that by creating an environment of open communication, understanding and a willingness to learn, we can all better support individuals with disabilities when it comes to their menstrual health.

Advice for individuals with disabilities

Ms. Evans’ advice to other individuals facing similar challenges is powerful.

She says to remember that you’re not alone.

“It’s totally fine to ask for help when you need it. I understand that talking about periods can feel a bit awkward or embarrassing, but it’s important to know that there are plenty of people who are going through the same experiences. Seeking support from family, friends, or community can be really helpful. Additionally, finding a supportive community of individuals with disabilities who can share their experiences and offer guidance can make a big difference.”