Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Nicole Squires

Amy Stephenson will graduate with a bachelor of science (honours) degree on May 27.

Amy Stephenson has fostered her love of community and inclusivity while completing her bachelor of science with honours degree in chemistry.

The Lethbridge, N.L., native has also built a strong foundation of knowledge and practical skills, with faculty whose passion for their subjects made a “huge” difference in keeping her engaged and motivated throughout her studies.

“What I enjoyed most about the courses I took during my degree was how they built on each other, starting with foundational principles and moving into more specialized, application-based learning,” said Ms. Stephenson, who will cross the Arts and Culture Centre stage during her convocation ceremony on Tuesday, May 27.

Courses like analytical chemistry and instrumental analysis stood out for her because they connected theory with practical skills that she could directly apply to research.

Another highlight for Ms. Stephenson of her time at Memorial was working on her chemistry 490B research project, where she explored the quantification of vitamins and nutraceuticals from brown seaweed using green extraction methods.

“It was incredibly rewarding to apply what I’d learned in class to a real-world, sustainability-focused problem, and to gain hands-on experience in the lab developing environmentally friendly techniques.”

Community-minded

Ms. Stephenson says Memorial University embodies a strong sense of community and support among students and faculty.



“Professors are approachable and genuinely invested in student success, and there are plenty of resources, like writing centres, academic advising, and student groups, that help you feel like you’re not navigating university life alone,” said Ms. Stephenson. “It’s a place where people are rooting for each other.”

Extracurriculars

Ms. Stephenson is the recipient of the Hugh Anderson Memorial Scholarship that recognizes academic and extracurricular achievements.

Prof. Hugh Anderson was a professor in the Department of Chemistry beginning in 1953, and was instrumental in building a nationally recognized chemistry program at Memorial.

“I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer at medical clinics in Honduras and Panama, gaining hands-on experience in global health while supporting underserved communities.” — Amy Stephenson

He passed away in 2012, and as part of his lifelong commitment to his department, he left a substantial bequest to Memorial to provide scholarships to chemistry students.

Along with her academic achievements, Ms. Stephenson also serves as the head coach for the Special Olympics swimming team, a role allows her to combine leadership with a passion for inclusive sport.



As an active member of the Chemistry Society, Memorial University Relay For Life and MUN Global Brigades, she puts her sense of community into practice, supporting those who need it most.



“Through Global Brigades, I’ve had the opportunity to volunteer at medical clinics in Honduras and Panama, gaining hands-on experience in global health while supporting underserved communities.”

As she looks to the future, Ms. Stephenson is excited about the possibility of entering a health-related field and continuing her studies with a master’s degree, where she can build on her love of chemistry.