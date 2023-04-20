 Go to page content

Studentview

Everything Everywhere All at Once extra special for Asian community

Student Life

April 20, 2023

By Anuja Thapa

Last year’s Everything Everywhere All at Once is a groundbreaking film.

Not only did the movie break several records, it marked a true step forward for Asians in the movie industry and will hopefully pave the way for more examples of its kind.

Harmful stereotypes

The problem with Asian representation in Hollywood is that it can often feel forced and repetitive.

Sometimes I find myself rolling my eyes at a show or movie that claims to advocate for representation but, in reality, perpetuates unnecessary or even harmful stereotypes against Asians.

For example, the Netflix show, Never Have I Ever, perpetuates some Asian stereotypes.

It’s important to note that the creator of this show, Mindy Kaling, is Asian, and while it’s unfair to expect her to get everything perfect, it can be disheartening when a member of your own community decides to join in on the not-so-funny jokes.

“The characters aren’t simply token immigrant characters, and they have storylines that aren’t completely based on their heritage.”

The protagonist, a South Asian immigrant, is nerdy, unpopular and very undesirable at times, which can be hard to watch.

Which is why Everything Everywhere All at Once was such a pleasant, refreshing surprise and joined the likes of Bridgerton (specifically season 2) in representing Asians well.

The characters aren’t simply token immigrant characters, and they have storylines that aren’t completely based on their heritage.

That’s not to say that their heritage is completely brushed over, but the characters are also just . . . normal.

In the movie, the protagonist, Evelyn, runs a failing laundromat with her husband, Waymond. Their daughter Joy is a lesbian, something Evelyn is struggling to accept.

She is also dealing with her highly critical father who lives with her. And then the sci-fi aspect of the movie kicks in.

Evelyn is entrusted with the job of saving the world by alternating between different universes and connecting her could-have-been lives.

She learns several lessons along the way and is reminded of the importance of family and the significance of kindness. The movie balances its sci-fi aspect while passing along crucial and often endearing life lessons.

The movie ends with Evelyn’s family rekindling their once fragile and fragmented relationship.

Long overdue

I won’t spoil too much, but it is a heartwarming ending and the line that stood out most to me is when Waymond tells Evelyn, “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you,” which highlights how doing something as mundane as laundry with your loved ones makes it not so mundane.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility.” — Michelle Yeoh

The movie was created by the duo Daniels, which consists of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Kwan is Asian-American. The cast is primarily Asian.

Not only did the film break box office records, but it was also nominated for an astounding 11 Oscars, and won seven, including the Oscar for best picture.

Michelle Yeoh, who plays Evelyn, was the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar.

In her acceptance speech she stated: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility.”

While events like these are long overdue, it’s always surreal to watch them happen.

Here’s to hoping moments like these become the new normal.

Anuja Thapa is a third-year bachelor of business administration student at Memorial University. She can be reached at thapa.anuja1189@gmail.com.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Christina Smeaton is seen wearing a white lab coat. She samples water from bioreactors. The words Earth Day appear in the top left-hand corner. As a graphic treatment, green leaves are seen in the other corners of the photo.

April 21, 2023

‘Full circle moment’

Terra Nova Young Innovator rooting out methods to combat climate change

A smiling female student wearing a claret hoodie and a headset sits at a computer with a Giving Tuesday screen image.

April 20, 2023

Giving champions

GivingTuesday matching donors literally double support for Memorial students

Two students stand close together wearing black jackets and have plants on either side. There is a green tab in the upper left-hand corner with the words "Earth Day" on it.

April 20, 2023

Low concept, high impact

Bicycles part of decarbonizing Memorial solution, say geography students

A close up of a woman in glasses.

April 20, 2023

‘Unprecedented impact’

Understanding the undergraduate COVID-19 experience

Abdul-Latif Alhassan is pictured in the centre with leaves around the edge of the image. A green tab with the words Earth Day is in the upper left-hand corner.

April 19, 2023

Environmental entrepreneur

Grenfell PhD student’s companies help fight microplastics pollution

Nikhilesh Paliath (left), project co-ordinator, Sustainability and Climate Action Office and Madison Malloy (right), participating student at Burton’s Pond who helped with recycling pilot as a MUCEP student with Sustainability and Climate Action Office. They are standing in front of a blue dumpster and she is holding a blue transparent bag in front of brick buildings, one with the word Gilbert in large letters down the side. In the upper left-hand corner is a green tab with Earth Day on it.

April 19, 2023

Small actions, big difference

Sustainability programs diverting significant waste from landfill