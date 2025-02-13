Studentview

Student Life

By Maddie Hache

Living in a province that deals with multiple weather systems like ours makes climate change noticeable in a number of ways.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the warming climate is causing direct harm to our ecosystems and infrastructure.

As a coastal province with the majority of its population living near the Atlantic Ocean, we are particularly vulnerable to sea-levels rising. This has resulted in storm surges, coastal erosion, and increased flooding, which poses risks to our more vulnerable communities.

A glaring example of the harm is when Port-aux-Basques was dragged into the sea due to post-tropical storm Fiona in 2022.

The warming climate has led to reduced reliability of ice roads, winter roads that run mostly on water, threatening access to northern communities.

So, what now?

Well, there have been countless suggestions from any number of climate advocates, but which ones are actually going to make a difference?

Take the whole straw situation: paper vs. plastic.

The shift from plastic to paper straws has been hailed as a significant step towards environmental sustainability.

But does this transition actually benefit the environment in an impactful way?

Environmental impact

Paper straws really set me off.

You can’t recycle them, they’re single-use just like plastic, and they don’t work half the time. Studies show that certain chemicals used in their production aren’t the greatest either.

Then there are stories like these: a friend of mine who works for a large corporation told me that when they get deliveries of stock, it’s always wrapped in layers of cling wrap. Every single pallet has layers upon layers of plastic that must be torn off and thrown away, every single time.

“I feel we are directing our energy towards the wrong enemy.”

Companies send out thousands of letters every day that have tiny plastic windows, rather than just printing the address on the envelope.

The amount of plastic waste companies produce is monstrous compared to plastic straws.

It’s just an easy way to put the blame on those who aren’t doing the bulk of the damage.

Accessibility

Another factor to consider is how accessible paper straws are.

The Center for Disability Rights explains that many individuals with mobility and strength issues have to use straws on a daily basis. Certain medications also must be taken with a straw.

“Bendable plastic straws allow individuals to nourish themselves and avoid spilling things on themselves, and others,” writes Erin Valley in her book Grasping at Straws: The Ableism of the Straw Ban.

Reusable straws aren’t always an option either. Not only do they have to be properly cleaned, but they can also be fairly expensive.

If you look on Amazon, most sets of metal straws start at $8.99, and that’s not even factoring in shipping or tax!

I believe we all have things to work on. However, I feel we are directing our energy towards the wrong enemy.

A big part of our culture right now is fast fashion; brands like Shein, Temu, and Romwe have great deals for clothing and accessories, but the process of making these clothes is terrible.

Not only do the clothes fall apart after one wash, how ethical is it?

Don’t even get me started on personal jet use. (I’m looking at you Kim K and Blake Shelton.)

Instead of focusing on tiny things, like straws, we should be focusing on the bigger picture — it’s “plane” simple.