Studentview

By Maddie Hache

In February, a significant escalation in trade tensions between Canada and the United States unfolded when President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports.

On March 4, 2025, the U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports took effect, escalating trade tensions between the two nations.

In retaliation, Canada imposed 25 per cent tariffs on a range of U.S. goods, including liquor, vegetables, clothing, shoes and perfume. This reciprocal action has led to significant disruptions in trade, affecting supply chains and increasing costs for Canadian businesses.

One of my best friends works at the Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation, and at the first mention of these tariffs she and the rest of the employees began to take all American products off the shelves.

When it was paused, she then had to put everything back.

Then, when it came into effect again, she had to take it all off again.

What disgusts me the most is not even the day after, customers were coming in and asking her for the American products, not caring about the consequences.

A call to action: choosing Canadian

Reuters’ Promit Mukherjee and Ryan Patrick wrote that Canada relies on the United States for 75 per cent of its exports and a third of all imports and that its reliance on trade for economic growth leaves the country vulnerable in the case of a protracted trade war.

In response to the escalating trade conflict, the Canadian government announced a financial aid package exceeding $6.5 billion.

The aid aims to help companies diversify into new markets, cushion losses, provide easy loans and prevent layoffs.

But what can we do to help?

Every purchase decision holds weight. By choosing Canadian-made products and services, consumers play a pivotal role in sustaining local businesses.

However, where do we draw the line?

For example, Pepsi is an American multinational brand. Yet, we have a local manufacturing plant just over on Ropewalk lane in St. John’s, Browning Harvey Limited.

This company provides hundreds of jobs to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

I know people who have worked there for years, including one family who has had three generations working at the plant.

If we stop supporting Pepsi products, who is really being affected here? Not the big corporation.

Trump’s time is short?

The trade tensions of 2025 have illuminated the vulnerabilities and strengths of our economic landscape.

Supporting Canadian businesses, especially small enterprises, is essential for navigating these rough times.

As long as we’re mindful of who is being affected by our purchases, I believe we can work through this.

Trump can’t be a dictator for too long.