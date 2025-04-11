Studentview

Student Life

By Maddie Hache

For many students, exams are a stressful but manageable part of academic life.

But for those dealing with severe test anxiety, the pressure can feel suffocating.

Physically ill

As a student who has faced this challenge first-hand, I understand the intense physical and mental toll that test anxiety can take.

The constant cycle of worry, doubt, and the fear of failure can hinder not just academic performance but also overall well-being.

I remember my first round of exams when I began my studies.

I was put in the gymnasium with over 500 other students, writing all matters of tests, and before I could even start writing my exam I was throwing up in the bushes outside.

Anxiety is different for everyone, and that includes test anxiety.

“I have accommodations for my anxiety, and the improvement in my grades has reflected that.”

Many students experience it due to the immense pressure to perform well in high-stakes exams.

This pressure often stems from the fear of disappointing professors, parents or even oneself.

A study by the Canadian Mental Health Association found that about 20-30 per cent of post-secondary students in Canada report experiencing significant test anxiety.

This statistic is consistent with the findings of various mental health surveys targeting students in higher education.

For me, test anxiety is the feeling of being perceived by my peers — I don’t like being the centre of attention.

Even though I knew the material, the anxiety would cloud my thoughts and make it difficult to recall what I’d learned.

Luckily, through counsellors and Memorial’s Blundon Centre, I have accommodations for my anxiety, and the improvement in my grades has reflected that.

Helping those who need that extra push

When someone has a learning disability, such as ADHD or dyslexia, certain measures and protocols make sure the student can succeed in their classes.

The question is why is anxiety not treated the same way, and why is there such a stigma about needing accommodations?

One of the things that helped me the most was visiting the Blundon Centre after talking with my doctor.

“I had to learn that it was okay to take things at my own pace, and that university isn’t a race.”

The Blundon Centre supports students with disabilities and neurodivergent students on Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

According to the Blundon Centre, academic accommodations may be implemented to reduce or remove barriers faced by students as a result of a disability and may be applied to your learning and evaluation in an academic program or particular course.

I didn’t find out about the Blundon Centre until 2019, four years after I started my undergraduate degree.

I had just changed programs (going from a B.Sc. to a BA), and with the accommodations in place, I began to shine and thrive in my environment.

Some things that the centre helped me with:

In my case, I had exam accommodations along with classroom accommodations.

Both of these accommodations changed my university experience from a barrier I couldn’t cross to excelling in my academics.

It took me 10 years to finish my bachelor of arts degree, and I’m not ashamed.

I had to learn that it was okay to take things at my own pace, and that university isn’t a race.

It’s hard, and I find students don’t give themselves enough credit for all the things they do.