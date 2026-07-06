Among Canada’s best

Teaching and Learning

By Melanie Callahan

Grenfell Campus’s Environment and Sustainability Program has been named one of the top programs in Canada by Maclean’s magazine.

The recent article highlights standout environmental programs across the country that are preparing students to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges from climate change to sustainable resource management.

The article says Grenfell’s program is noteworthy because it connects social and natural sciences. Students gain a broad understanding of the complex challenges surrounding sustainability and develop the ability to communicate, analyze and problem-solve across a variety of contexts.

The four-year degree program offers two majors: environmental studies and resource management. Environmental education is a cornerstone at Grenfell Campus with several degree options at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels, including the bachelor of science degree in environmental science and the master of arts degree in environmental policy.

Dr. Camille Ouellet-Dallaire, the program chair for the Environment and Sustainability Program, says the ranking provides a rare opportunity for people across the country to learn about Grenfell’s unique program. She says the program is anchored in applied knowledge.

“There are lab courses with the city and courses where we submit our analyses directly to the provincial government,” she said. “Students are working at the Bonne Bay Aquarium and Research Station getting hands-on experiences with marine science. For us, it is not just about sitting in a classroom and thinking — it is about getting out there, knowing the environment and doing what it takes to make a difference.”

Josie Wittmer, an assistant professor in the program, agrees that the program offers a unique understanding of complex and pressing issues. She says it brings together the sciences and the social sciences.

“Students in this program care and are really worried about climate change in particular.” Dr. Wittmer said. “We are helping them to not only build skills to work in a field, but to think critically and to use their voice about something they feel passionate about.”

Want to learn more? Check out Grenfell Campus’s School of Science and the Environment.