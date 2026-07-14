Donor support = open doors

Student Life

By Daniel Ferguson

For Danylia Codner, studying fine arts at Grenfell Campus isn’t just about what happens in the studio.

Thanks to donor support, it also means developing the Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s native’s independence by moving away from home, broadening her creative horizons and accessing learning experiences far beyond campus.

About to enter the fourth and final year of her Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual Arts) Program, Ms. Codner is reflecting on a university journey shaped not only by her lifelong passion for the arts but by the opportunities made possible to her through Memorial University scholarships.

Transformative experience

When considering different universities for post-secondary education, she didn’t consider institutions that offered visual arts programs at first.

However, her family and teachers encouraged her to apply to Grenfell Campus’s fine arts program. Grenfell also had the bonus of its proximity to home.

“I didn’t really want to move away. My mom said, ‘It’s only across the island, apply and just see what happens.’ And sure enough, I got in, and I said, ‘Well, I guess it’s a sign to move away.’”

Now, she says she’s glad she did. She “really enjoyed” the experience, she says.

“Being able to come here and study away from home has been really important for me.”

A new world

At Grenfell, Ms. Codner found both a supportive environment and the resources she needed to explore her creative interests in a new way.

But like many students, accessing some of those opportunities required support, particularly when it came to studying away from home and in experiences beyond the classroom.

That’s where donor support made the difference.

“The community at Grenfell welcomed me with open arms.” — Danylia Codner

Financial support helped Ms. Codner focus on her studies, immerse herself more fully in campus life and open doors to opportunities that might otherwise have been out of her reach.

“Little did I know that moving across the island would be one of the best decisions of my life,” she said. “Although I faced some challenges away from home, the community at Grenfell welcomed me with open arms. I’ve gained independence, met honourable mentors, learned valuable life skills and, most importantly, I’ve made lifelong friends who I call family.”

Studying at Grenfell also gave Ms. Codner the chance to take part in an international learning experience as part of her degree — an opportunity that broadened both her artistic perspective and her personal growth.

“Being able to travel as part of my degree has been amazing,” she said. “It’s one of those things that really adds to your education. You’re seeing new places and experiencing different cultures, and that all feeds back into your work.”

For Ms. Codner, stepping outside her familiar surroundings gave her new ways of thinking about art and her creative practice.

“It changes how you see things. You come back with new ideas and a different sense of what you can do.”

Donors change lives

Donor support plays a critical role in making transformative experiences accessible to students.

By easing financial barriers, students like Ms. Codner can take full advantage of what their programs offer both at home and abroad.

As she prepares to begin her final year this fall, Ms. Codner says she is grateful for the support that has shaped her journey so far.

“It’s made such a difference. Being able to study here and to have experiences connected to my degree that go beyond the classroom — that’s something I’ll carry with me.”

Looking ahead, Ms. Codner plans to continue building on what she has learned at Grenfell by pursuing a second degree in education to give back to the next generation.

“It’s not just about getting a degree. It’s about everything you experience while you’re earning it.”

Donors create possibilities for students through scholarships, bursaries, and awards, investments in equipment and facilities and more.

Every dollar given to Memorial goes to the area of the donor’s choosing.

Support a Memorial student!