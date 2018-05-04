Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The Integrated Planning Committee (IPC) has completed its operating budget report for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The report is available here.

“The recommendations in this report seek to address Memorial’s operating budget gap in a sustainable, responsible and strategic way, while keeping at the forefront our highest priority of delivering an outstanding academic experience to the students who choose to study here,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic) and chair, IPC.

The report recommendations represent the perspectives of the majority of the committee, and the majority of Planning and Budget Committee members have also endorsed the recommendations.

Consultation feedback

Over the past few months, the Integrated Planning Committee has consulted widely and across all campuses with members of the university community, including faculty, students and staff.

The committee’s report is the culmination of in-depth analysis of the feedback and ideas generated through the consultations, as well as the analysis of Memorial’s past and present fiscal environment, institutional priorities and strategic direction.

The scope of the report is the operating budget of the university with the exception of the Faculty of Medicine, which receives its operating grant from the provincial Department of Health and Community Services.

Facilitate long-term planning

The report begins by providing a description of Memorial’s budget, including sources of operating revenue and how that revenue is allocated and spent.

The next section details Memorial’s “budget gap” for 2018-19, which is simply the difference between total operating revenue and expenditure before decisions to balance the budget are made.

Following is an overview of the process that led to the development of the current report. The summary of the budget consultation process provides an overview of the key messages, principles and priorities that emerged from the sessions that were held across the campus from December 2017 to February 2018 and from the online submission form.

“Feedback from the university community is welcome.” — Dr. Noreen Golfman

The report concludes with the IPC’s recommendations to balance the 2018-19 budget and address the longer-term budgetary issues and priorities that Memorial University will need to address in the coming years.

“This report is the first of its kind at Memorial, and I expect that its release will lead to robust conversations that will assist the university in addressing its current fiscal situation and facilitate long-term planning,” said Dr. Golfman. “Feedback from the university community is welcome.”

The report will be submitted to the president for consideration next week.

Information on IPC’s role in the budget planning process at Memorial is available here.