Community care

Teaching and Learning

By Kelly Foss

Memorial University’s medical school has once again been recognized for its significant contributions to rural medicine in Canada.

For the third year in a row, the Faculty of Medicine has been awarded the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada’s Rural Medical Education Award.

It is presented annually to the program matching the most graduates to rural family medicine residencies.

Exceptional education

In 2023, 71 per cent of Memorial’s doctor of medicine graduates entered a rural residency program.

“Receiving the Rural Medical Education Award is a testament to our faculty’s commitment to providing exceptional medical education in rural areas,” said Dr. Dolores McKeen, dean of the Faculty of Medicine. “Being recognized by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada once again highlights the sustained dedication of our faculty and learners in serving these communities.”

Memorial University representatives received the award at the Rural and Remote Medicine Conference in Edmonton in April.

Not only is it the third year in a row the university has received the award, it is the fifth time overall and the fourth time since 2019.

Long-term commitment

The society also honoured Dr. Lyn Power with the Rural Long Service Award in recognition of her long-term commitment to the care of rural Canadians.

It is given to a physician living and working in rural Canada who has served rural communities for 20 or more years.

Dr. Power has been a family doctor in Burin for the last 26 years.

She is also the undergraduate program director for the Discipline of Family Medicine in the Faculty of Medicine and the clinical chief for the Burin region with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

At the event, Dr. Power was also named to the society’s Fellowship of Rural and Remote Medicine.

The fellowship recognizes expertise in the practice of rural medicine in Canada.

“It is a privilege to present these awards to our colleagues,” said Dr. Trina Larsen Soles, chair of the organization’s nominations and award committee. “There are so many physicians providing exceptional care under challenging conditions in many parts of Canada.

“Our awards recognize many of the qualities we see in those who excel in rural medicine — service, teaching, mentorship, leadership and care for community,” she added. “We always look forward to honouring the recipients and having the opportunity to highlight their accomplishments.”