Dean appointed

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean of the School of Music has completed its work and recommended Dr. Karen Bulmer for the position.

President Neil Bose has accepted the recommendation and the Board of Regents approved the appointment at a meeting on Nov. 4.

Dr. Bulmer, who has acted as interim dean of the Faculty of Music since June 2021, begins a five-year term effective today, Nov. 5, 2024.

Dr. Bulmer began her career at the School of Music in 2006 as assistant professor of low brass, progressing to associate professor and later full professor. She has held the position of associate dean (teaching and learning) and has also been a graduate officer.

“Dr. Bulmer is an experienced educator, administrator and performer with diverse experience at Memorial,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore. “She swiftly stepped into the acting and interim dean roles to ensure the School of Music continued to thrive. I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Bulmer in this leadership role.”

Background

Accomplishments during her time in the dean role at Memorial include leading a consultative process involving faculty, students, staff, alumni and community partners to create the School of Music’s most recent strategic plan; leading the renewal of the school’s undergraduate core curriculum; and strengthening community and industry partnerships.

As a performer, Dr. Bulmer has performed her original one-woman show, Girl Meets Tuba, at venues across Canada.

An advocate for musicians’ health, her work has explored the role of mind-body practices in enhancing practice and performance.

Dr. Bulmer holds a bachelor of musical arts from the University of Western Ontario, a professional studies diploma from the HARID Conservatory and both a master of music and PhD of musical arts from Yale University.

“I extend my thanks to members of the search committee and the Senior Leadership Council for their engagement during the search process,” said Dr. Lokash.