Dean appointed

Dr. Octavia Dobre appointed dean of Engineering and Applied and Science

Teaching and Learning

Nov. 5, 2024

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science has completed its work and recommended Dr. Octavia Dobre for the position.

President Neil Bose has accepted the recommendation, and the Board of Regents approved the appointment at a meeting on Nov. 4.

Dr. Dobre, who has been interim dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science since May 2022, will begin a five-year term effective Jan. 1, 2026, upon completion of a year of administrative leave during which she will be focused on her tier 1 Canada Research Chair program.

Dr. Dobre has served as associate dean of research and interim dean, and is a professor and tier 1 Canada Research Chair in ubiquitous connectivity in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. Her research spans wireless communication, networking technologies and optical and underwater communications. She is among the top cited engineering researchers globally, consistently ranked in the top two per cent scientists.

“I am proud to share that this is a historic moment for the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, with Dr. Dobre being the first woman to be appointed dean,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore. “She has had many notable achievements during her time in leadership roles at Memorial, and I look forward to seeing what’s next for the faculty.”

Background

Under her leadership, the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science secured a Canada Excellence Research Chair, obtained accreditation for its engineering programs, strengthened industry partnerships, increased the availability of scholarships and bursaries and established active-learning spaces to enhance student support.

A renowned leader and scholar in the engineering community, Dr. Dobre served as the inaugural chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Women in Communications Engineering standing committee and was the founding editor-in-chief of the IEEE Open Journal of the Communications Society. She was also a Fulbright Sscholar and an IEEE Communications Society distinguished lecturer.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Dr. Dobre has been elected to the European Academy of Sciences and Arts and is a fellow of the Engineering Institute of Canada, the Canadian Academy of Engineering and IEEE. She will soon be inducted as a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.

“I extend my thanks to members of the search committee and Senior Leadership Council for their engagement during the search process,” said Dr. Lokash. “I will be issuing an internal call for nominations and expressions of interest for the interim dean position shortly.”

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

