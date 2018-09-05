Director appointed

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of director of the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL) has completed its work and has recommended Dr. Gavan Watson for the position.

President Gary Kachanoski has accepted the recommendation and approved the appointment, effective Nov. 5, 2018.

Teaching and learning

Dr. Watson comes to Memorial from Western University where he currently serves as associate director, eLearning, in the Centre for Teaching and Learning, and adjunct research professor in the Centre for Research on Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, Faculty of Education.

Prior to his time at Western, Dr. Watson was an educational developer in open learning and educational support at the University of Guelph and a special graduate instructor of the theory and practice of university teaching.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Watson to Memorial,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic).

“He has considerable expertise in the scholarship of teaching and learning and the use of technology in teaching practices, and I look forward to working with him in the advancement of the university’s overall framework for teaching and learning.”

Research and education

Dr. Watson’s research interests include the scholarship of educational development practice, free-choice environmental learning, curriculum development and assessment in higher education and the role of technology in supporting university instructional practices. His formal education includes a PhD in environmental education and a master’s in environmental studies from York University as well as a bachelor of applied science from the University of Guelph.

Dr. Watson is a member of the board of directors of the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, and past chair of the Council of Ontario Educational Developers.

Dr. Golfman expresses her thanks to Susan Cleyle, Memorial’s university librarian and former director of CITL, who has served as interim director of CITL since April. Ms. Cleyle will continue as interim director of CITL until Dr. Watson arrives.

“I thank Ms. Cleyle for stepping into this important interim role while the search for a permanent director continued,” said Dr. Golfman.